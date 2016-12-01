Santa Barbara Wrestlers Break In New Mat With a Win

Wrestling

Santa Barbara High's wrestling team christened its new mat with a 45-30 dual match victory over Santa Paula at J.R. Richards Gym.

The mat was purchased with the help of a sizable donation from actor and local resident Billy Baldwin, who is a former collegiate wrestler.

The Dons recorded five pins on the night. Josue Vallecillo, a returning Channel League champion, pinned his opponent in the 126-pound weight class in the first period. Carter Feld also won by fall in the opening period in the 113-pound bout.

Gabe Morello (120), Jon Huther (145) and Marco Guillen (132) pinned their competition in the second period.

