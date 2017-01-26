Santa Barbara Wrestlers Edge San Marcos for First League Win

Wrestling

Josue Vallecillo and Jon Huther recorded pins and freshman girls Al'Asha Aparicio recored a major decision, leading the Santa Barbara High wrestling team to a 46-38 dual meet victory at San Marcos on Thursday night.

It was the first Channel League dual meet win for the Dons and their new coach Adrian Macias.

Aparicio won at 106 pounds, Vallecillo wrestled at 126 and Huther at 138

Coach Macias said the Dons were nursing a number of injuries and some holes in the lineup, but he was pleased with the overall performance of the team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.