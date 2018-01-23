Santa Barbara Wrestlers Give Ventura a Close Battle

Santa Barbara High's wrestling team gave perennial Channel League power Ventura a close battle before the Cougars pulled away for a 49-24 dual meet win on Tuesday.
The Dons got as close as 28-24 in the match.
Jose Vallecillo (126 pounds), Oscar Munoz (145) and Jon Huther (152) defeated their Ventura opponents by pin. Spencer Bassi took an 8-7 decision at 120 pounds and Bobby de la Guerra won a 6-2 decision at 138 pounds.
Ventura 49, Santa Barbara 24
106: Joseph Lopez (V) pinned Brandon Lazcano, 0:15. 113: Diegi Garcia (V) pinned Gabe Morello, 0:05. 120: Spencer Bassi (SB) dec. Stormie Ortiz, 8-7. 126: Josue Vallecillo (SB) pinned Ryan Dolin, 4:07. 132: Gabriel Cline (V) dec. Edgar Diego, 8-2. 138: Robert de la Guerra (SB) dec. Riley Beeson, 6-2. 145: Oscar Munoz (SB) pinned Joshua Sheridan, 4:17. 152: Jonathan Huther (SB) pinned John Duque, 0:18. 160: Ulises Sosa (V) pinned Evan Blix (SB), 0:09. 170: Essex Gilbertson (V) pinned Rodrigo Figueroa (SB), 0:11. 182: Juan Uribe (V) won by forfeit. 195: Rupert Ramos (V) dec. Jose Herrera, 14-0. 220: Andre Lazos (V) won by forfeit. 285: Cristobal Simon won by forfeit.