Santa Barbara Wrestles Rally to Take Down Lompoc, 39-36

Bobby De la Guerra started Santa Barbara High wrestlers on a roll of victories, and the Dons rallied for a 39-36 dual meet win at Lompoc on Wednesday night.

De la Guerra pinned Lompoc’s Frank Villalobos at 138 pounds to begin a streak of four straight wins by the Dons, erasing a 24-6 deficit.

Oscar Munoz followed with a pin against Efrain Quezada at 146 pounds.

Logan O’Keefe made it three pins in a row as he took down Edgar Vargas in the 152-pound weight class, tying the score at 24-24.

At 160, Edgar Diego went all three rounds with Lompoc’s Devin Brown and pulled out a 5-2 decision to give Santa Barbara a 27-24 lead.

There were no competitors at 170 and Lompoc won the 182-pound weight class by forfeit to go back ahead.

Jorge Contreras of the Dons pinned Michael Lewis in the second period at 220 pounds to secure the victory for the Dons.

Once-beaten Brandon Lazcano started the night for Santa Barbara by pinning Ruben Manzanares 46 seconds into their bout at 106 pounds.

In the girls match, Lompoc beat Santa Barbara, 42-18.

Al'asha Aparicio and Isabell Regalado recorded pins for Santa Barbara.