Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Santa Barbara Wrestles Rally to Take Down Lompoc, 39-36

Santa Barbara Wrestling Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara wrestling team won a Channel League dual meet against Lompoc. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 19, 2018 | 9:55 p.m.

Bobby De la Guerra started Santa Barbara High wrestlers on a roll of victories, and the Dons rallied for a 39-36 dual meet win at Lompoc on Wednesday night.

De la Guerra pinned Lompoc’s Frank Villalobos at 138 pounds to begin a streak of four straight wins by the Dons, erasing a 24-6 deficit.

Oscar Munoz followed with a pin against Efrain Quezada at 146 pounds.

Logan O’Keefe made it three pins in a row as he took down Edgar Vargas in the 152-pound weight class, tying the score at 24-24.

At 160, Edgar Diego went all three rounds with Lompoc’s Devin Brown and pulled out a 5-2 decision to give Santa Barbara a 27-24 lead.

There were no competitors at 170 and Lompoc won the 182-pound weight class by forfeit to go back ahead.

Jorge Contreras of the Dons pinned Michael Lewis in the second period at 220 pounds to secure the victory for the Dons.

Once-beaten Brandon Lazcano started the night for Santa Barbara by pinning Ruben Manzanares 46 seconds into their bout at 106 pounds.

In the girls match, Lompoc beat Santa Barbara, 42-18.

Al'asha Aparicio and Isabell Regalado recorded pins for Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 