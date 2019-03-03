Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Yacht Club Sails Into 147th Season with Boatloads of Fun

Time-honored tradition of sailing set floats through the day with a boat parade, a regatta and maritime ceremony

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

A parade of boats helps the Santa Barbara Yacht Club open yachting season Sunday off the Santa Barbara harbor. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

Sailboats bob offshore. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

The seagoing spectacle drew curious onlookers to the Santa Barbara breakwater. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

A Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat sprays its fire hose in celebration. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

Armorer Staff Commodore Peter Churchill sounds the cannon on the upper balcony of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club on Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 3, 2019 | 3:19 p.m.

The historic Santa Barbara Yacht Club on Sunday continued a 147-year-old tradition of kicking off the boating season with ceremony, celebration, a parade of boats, a regatta and other floating festivities.

Opening day celebrations mark the official start of the sailing season.

Even though boating in the Santa Barbara Channel — and beyond — is a year-round pursuit, the opening-day tradition comes from East Coast yacht clubs, said Barbara Hernandez, a Santa Barbara Yacht Club spokeswoman.

The day-long activities began with music, a hearty buffet breakfast, mimosas and a coffee bar at the club, which sits at the base of the breakwater overlooking the Santa Barbara marina, harbor and channel.

The morning schedule included acknowledging the 2019 yacht club officers and directors, the salutation of visiting dignitaries from the California sailing community, and the parade of boats and regatta.

Visiting yacht club commodores from San Francisco to San Diego as well as local dignitaries were on hand. The social gathering drew more than 200 people.

Commodore Scott Deardorff, along with Vice Commodore Garry Pawlitski and Rear Commodore Andra Escola, welcomed members and guests to the event.

The Presentation of Colors was made by Dylan Seawards, Max Lorenz and Sean Birchall, with Seawards leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jackson Gillies, winner of Santa Barbara’s Teen Star 2016, sang the national anthem.

This year, Judith Muller provided the Blessing of the Fleet.

After the program, guests boarded more than a dozen boats for a Parade of Fleet led by Polaris II and Fleet Capt. Stephen Millard.

Attendees were encouraged to board spectator boats provided by the club fleet.

Cannons sounded to signal the fleet of sailboats and other vessels of all sizes to begin their journey from the harbor to the ocean in front of the club.

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boats also briefly participated, heralding the fleet’s arrival with a spray from their fire hoses.

Passengers and crews waved and cheered at other vessels, and spectators on the yacht club’s deck had binoculars and their cell phones handy.

The final event of the day was the Casper Opening Day Race, which was followed by a trophy presentation and closing remarks.

The second-oldest yacht club on the West Coast, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club was founded in 1872, three years after the San Francisco Yacht Club. It has distinguished itself with nationally ranked commodores and sailors.

The yacht club is home to the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women; Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, which has taught the basics of sailing to more than 2,500 local students; and the annual Charity Regatta.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

