Santa Barbara YMCA an Exercise in St. Pat’s Day Fun

Foggy Dew Irish Band heralds annual reconnection with Eire.

By Bonnie Carroll, Noozhawk Contributor | March 10, 2008 | 4:57 p.m.

Faith and Begorrah! It’s that time of year.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, is rolling out the clover as it prepares for its eighth annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration Monday. This year’s festivities will feature a collection of traditional Irish songs and stories of the love, passion, humor, tears and immigration of the Irish people, presented by the Foggy Dew Irish Band, led by Willie Quinn on the button accordion and penny whistle; Gary Jensen on the biting banjo, mandolin and bodhran; and Randy Parada playing guitar and singing.

Past attendees call the YMCA’s event a musical journey to the Old Sod, and this year more than 300 guests are expected to savor the corned beef and cabbage lunch being prepared and presented by volunteers. Music will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday and lunch will begin at 11:00 a.m.

“Anyone who loves spry Irish music, food and humor will enjoy this event,” YMCA P.E. director Suzie Schonauer said.

