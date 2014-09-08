Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:11 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara YMCA Offers Tips to Help Get Back Into Shape

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | September 8, 2014 | 3:07 p.m.

Motivating yourself to exercise after a summer full of vacationing, lazy days and barbecues can be difficult, but it can be done! The Santa Barbara Family YMCA offers the following tips to help you get back into shape:

» Plan ahead: Give yourself fitness goals and reasonable plans to achieve them. Write them down. What is it you want to achieve by Oct. 31, and then by mid-December?

» Start slowly: Don’t push your body or mind beyond its limits. Gradually increase your exercise intensity and/or duration as you progress. Stay motivated and resist the temptation to quit just because it’s hard to start!

» Maintain a healthy lifestyle: It’s important to keep a steady exercise routine, while practicing wellness in all other aspects of your life, including healthy eating. Eating right takes planning as well. When we’re hurried and hungry, we usually don’t eat right. Write down the menu for the week, make sure you have the necessary ingredients and prepare healthy snacks for grabbing and going.

» Surround yourself with support: Exercise in group settings to increase your motivation to work out. Get a friend to meet you several days a week for a walk. Start a workout challenge between your co-workers or break a sweat in the park with your kids.

» Be patient: Remember that real results take real time. Meeting fitness goals may seem like a huge hill to climb at times, but with consistent effort you will see, and feel, the difference.

Summer is almost over and what better way to start off September than trying a one-week trial membership at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA. Join by Sept. 30 and you will receive a $50 YMCA program gift certificate. Children, teens, adults, families and seniors will find a variety of programs that will fit your specific needs and lifestyle. This September, grab your friends and family and regain your wellness and healthy living.

For more information on how you can take advantage of this opportunity and to live a healthy, active life, click here.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

