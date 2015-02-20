Santa Barbara YMCA Sets $200,000 Goal for Annual Campaign

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has its sights set on raising $200,000 for its 2015 Annual Campaign, according to Matt Rowe, campaign chair.

More than 130 volunteers are participating in the fundraising, and donations are earmarked to ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to share in the YMCA experience because of an inability to pay.

Donations go toward providing financial assistance to people in the community who might not otherwise be able to afford or participate in YMCA programs like preschool, summer day camp, resident camp, youth sports, water safety programs and much more.

“Every kid who comes through our YMCA is enriched by the experience and leaves better for it,” said Rowe, whose nonvolunteer job is financial advisor with Morgan Stanley’s Santa Barbara office. “The Y is a wonderfully active and positive community of people I draw strength from, and I think as an organization, we contribute meaningfully to strengthening our community.”

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, this year’s Annual Campaign chair joined the Darien, Conn., YMCA in 2006 and transferred his family’s membership when they moved to Santa Barbara.

“There is so much more to the Y than one might think,” Rowe said. “At the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, we believe everyone has the power to make their lives and community better. Our doors are open to all – no matter who you are or where you come from. The Annual Campaign makes it possible for everyone to be involved in the Y.”

To learn more the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s annual campaign, call 805.687.7727.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.