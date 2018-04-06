Santa Barbara YMCA’s Spring Family Fun Day Features the Easter Bunny
Tim Hardy, district vice president of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Sierra Freedman, left, and Cadence Freed pose with the Easter Bunny at Saturday’s Spring Family Fun Day. (Santa Barbara Family YMCA photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Channel Islands YMCA | March 24, 2015 | 11:23 a.m.
It was an egg-citing time at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s annual Spring Family Fun Day last Saturday.
Families enjoyed going on an Easter egg hunt, making crafts, playing games, eating a free lunch, and taking pictures with the man of the hour — the Easter Bunny himself. Mr. Bunny obliged his fans by allowing as many clicks of the cameras as they liked.
If you’d like to learn about future egg-citing times at the Santa Barbara YMCA, call 805.687.7727.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.
