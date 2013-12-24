Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club Honors Nonprofit of Year and Young Professional of Year

Dec. 12 was a night to remember as the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club hosted its 17th Annual Holiday Gala celebration at the University Club of Santa Barbara.

The sold-out charity event welcomed 400 members and guests and benefited the nonprofit organization Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation.

Among the many gala festivities, Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation was named the 2013 Nonprofit of the Year during the VIP Reception. SBYPC President JJ Lambert presented Angela Adan, the organization’s founder, with a $4,000 check from SBYPC.

“We are inspired by Deserving Dogs and how this organization has engaged substantial community action to save animals in need,” Lambert said. “We are grateful for their contributions and are proud to present them with this donation.”

Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation does not have a facility and operates solely on foster homes provided by the community. The organization does not receive any funding, and all donations go directly to medical care for the dogs, boarding when needed and shelter fees to get the dogs safe. Click here for more information.

Also during the VIP reception, Austin Lampson, a senior mortgage consultant at On Q Financial, was named the 2013 Young Professional of the Year, where she was honored by Mayor Helene Schneider for her exemplary and charitable efforts within the community.

“I am humbled to serve Santa Barbara’s amazing community,” Lampson said during her acceptance. “There are so many local people here doing fantastic things, it is simply an honor to be amongst such a caliber of individuals. I pray to be of service to this community for years to come.”

Other 2013 nominees included Melissa Howard (Foodbank of Santa Barbara County), Thomas Kaufmann (Otojoy LLC), Travis Hawley (Blue Star Parking) and Amy Clemens (Alliance Wealth Strategies).

The Young Professional of the Year Award represents a local professional under the age of 45 who has excelled in one or all of the following areas: leadership, mentorship, community involvement and entrepreneurship.

— Natalie Wagner represents the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.