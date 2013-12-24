Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club Honors Nonprofit of Year and Young Professional of Year

By Natalie Wagner for the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club | December 24, 2013 | 8:54 a.m.

Dec. 12 was a night to remember as the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club hosted its 17th Annual Holiday Gala celebration at the University Club of Santa Barbara.

The sold-out charity event welcomed 400 members and guests and benefited the nonprofit organization Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation.

Among the many gala festivities, Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation was named the 2013 Nonprofit of the Year during the VIP Reception. SBYPC President JJ Lambert presented Angela Adan, the organization’s founder, with a $4,000 check from SBYPC.

“We are inspired by Deserving Dogs and how this organization has engaged substantial community action to save animals in need,” Lambert said. “We are grateful for their contributions and are proud to present them with this donation.”

Deserving Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation does not have a facility and operates solely on foster homes provided by the community. The organization does not receive any funding, and all donations go directly to medical care for the dogs, boarding when needed and shelter fees to get the dogs safe. Click here for more information.

SBYPC
Austin Lampson, a senior mortgage consultant at On Q Financial, accepts the 2013 Young Professional of the Year award from Mayor Helene Schneider and Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club President JJ Lambert. (Kelsey Crews photo)

Also during the VIP reception, Austin Lampson, a senior mortgage consultant at On Q Financial, was named the 2013 Young Professional of the Year, where she was honored by Mayor Helene Schneider for her exemplary and charitable efforts within the community.

“I am humbled to serve Santa Barbara’s amazing community,” Lampson said during her acceptance. “There are so many local people here doing fantastic things, it is simply an honor to be amongst such a caliber of individuals. I pray to be of service to this community for years to come.”

Other 2013 nominees included Melissa Howard (Foodbank of Santa Barbara County), Thomas Kaufmann (Otojoy LLC), Travis Hawley (Blue Star Parking) and Amy Clemens (Alliance Wealth Strategies).

The Young Professional of the Year Award represents a local professional under the age of 45 who has excelled in one or all of the following areas: leadership, mentorship, community involvement and entrepreneurship.

— Natalie Wagner represents the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 