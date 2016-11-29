Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club Hosting ‘Purple Rain’-Themed Holiday Gala

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club will hold its “Purple Rain”-themed holiday gala on Friday. From left are SBYPC board members Andrea Posey, Travis King, Erica Ruiz, Matt Fish, Scott Overstreet, Jon Standring, Tyler Dobson, Beth Maynard and Jason Frantz. (Derren Ohanian/DNA Imagery photo)
By Scott Overstreet for the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club | November 29, 2016 | 11:55 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club will hold its 20th annual Holiday Gala at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The theme to this year’s event is “Purple Rain,” which encourages guests to wear splashes of purple to accompany the suggested semi-formal attire.

“The purple ambiance and décor would have surely made the late, iconic pop star Prince very proud,” said Jon Standring, president of SBYPC.

Attendees can expect to see a University Club like they’ve never seen before as it will be transformed into a fun-filled night of casino games, dancing, food, drinks and much more.

Among the many gala festivities, SBYPC will name its Nonprofit of the Year Award recipient and will announce a donation amount at the gala. The 2016 nominees are the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Vow4Mal Foundation and the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. SBYPC donated $5,000 in 2015 to the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, which is an organization dedicated to increasing global awareness of and accelerating research for spinal muscular atrophy, the No. 1 genetic killer of young children.

The Young Professional of the Year Award recipient also will be announced and is given to one individual every year who has demonstrated the traits and actions of an exemplary professional in the community. The 2016 nominees include Brian Cota (senior deputy district attorney of Santa Barbara County), Hannah Buschbom (partner at Ameriflex Financial Services), Marianne Madsen (owner at Mad Fitness), Jason Prystowsky (ER physician at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital) and Richie Ramirez (owner/barber of Richie’s Barber Shop).

The award winners will be announced at 7:15 p.m., when Mayor Helene Schneider will present the Young Professional of the Year Award.

“This is going to be an amazing event and one that is not to be missed,” Standring said. “We look forward to seeing many new and familiar faces.”

Tickets for the gala can be purchased online only by clicking here. SBYPC is still offering sponsorship opportunities for this event, which anticipates an attendance of more than 300 young professionals. Additionally, the SBYPC network reaches about 26,000 young professionals living and working on the Central Coast. Please email [email protected] for more information.

— Scott Overstreet is a board member for the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.

 

