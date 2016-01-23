Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Your Remnant Store Closed Indefinitely Due to Flooding, Repairs

Business must toss its entire inventory after flooding and lead paint contamination, but owners hope to eventually reopen

Your Remnant Store in Santa Barbara has closed indefinitely while its owners figure out how to reopen after their entire fabric inventory was damaged in a series of unfortunate circumstances.
Your Remnant Store in Santa Barbara has closed indefinitely while its owners figure out how to reopen after their entire fabric inventory was damaged in a series of unfortunate circumstances.                                        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 23, 2016 | 9:40 p.m.

What began as a brief closure after flooding has forced Your Remnant Store in downtown Santa Barbara to close indefinitely.

Worse still, the relatively new owners must trash their entire fabric inventory.

Longtime locals Lorna Moore and Dan McGilvray had owned the store at 22 E. Victoria St. for just over a year when disaster struck last September.

The head of a ceiling sprinkler that’s supposed to trigger in a fire came off and flooded the floor above the store, which is located below residences for the nonprofit People’s Self-Help Housing, the owner of the building that used to be a hotel.

Just a fraction of the store’s 3,000-roll fabric inventory was affected, Moore told Noozhawk, but subsequent repairs to the first-floor ceiling in the back of the store inadvertently contaminated her stock with unsafe levels of lead paint dust.

“It all has to be thrown out,” Moore said. “Every roll.”

The couple hopes to reopen and move forward, but she said none of those details have been worked out.

“It’s a matter of figuring out how fast we can get new inventory,” she said, expecting a lengthy recovery process.

Your Remnant Store’s temporary closure is unwelcome news for locals concerned about where to get their fabric fix, since many other seamstress-focused shops closed years ago.

Your Remnant Store has been closed to customers since September. Click to view larger
Your Remnant Store has been closed to customers since September.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

After shuttering for months to figure out its own renovations, Fine Fabrics reopened Thursday at 1307 State St.

Susanne Chess founded Fine Fabrics in 2004 after noticing the lack of options outside of driving to Los Angeles for what she calls the “finest ingredients of fashion.”

Her shop, which found a niche selling quality silks and lace, was closed for a happier reason, however. Fine Fabrics doubled its business display space.

Moore said Your Remnant Store is still fulfilling some larger special orders for fabrics, but she’s disappointed her shop won’t be serving the community.

She and her husband bought the store from a family looking to retire after 27 years in the business, boasting what they said was the largest inventory of fabric rolls between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“People are bummed,” she said. “I feel like Santa Barbara really needs us.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Lorna Moore and Dan McGilvray purchased the business in 2014. Click to view larger
Lorna Moore and Dan McGilvray purchased the business in 2014.  (Kristopher Sterling / Sterling Photography Group photo)
