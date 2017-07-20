Santa Barbara Youth Basketball Team Wins AAU National Title

Basketball

A 10-under basketball team from the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara won a division championship at the Jam On It AAU West Coast National Championships in Las Vegas last weekend.

The SBYBA Ballers defeated Splash City from Oakland, 29-22, in the championship game. Splash City is a Steph Curry/Under Armour-sponsored team.

“This team stepped up to the challenge before them, executed the game plan and played an almost perfect game,” said Ballers coach Kim Kjar. “Each kid on our team played with incredible heart and wouldn’t give up no matter how big their opponent was. It showed our players that if you play your best you can beat any team.”

The AAU tournament drew more than 600 teams from around the world, and the Ballers were one of 56 teams playing in the championship round. They went 5-0 in the tournament.

The team members are Sam Seiden, Adrian Stehno, Damian Stehno, Jack Goligoski, Javier Valencia, Monty Lopez, Dayzia Mendoza, Vinny Zaragoza, Michael Velez, Ryder Torres and Aiden Padilla. Kjar and Rob Allen are the coaches.

