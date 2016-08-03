Santa Barbara Youth Football Moves to Gold Coast League

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Youth Football League is stepping up to higher level of competition.

Organization officials decided to leave the Tri-Valley Youth Football League and join the Gold Coast Youth Football League. The move puts Santa Barbara teams against teams from Camarillo, Ventura, Fillmore, Simi Valley, Newbury Park and Santa Paula.

Over the past several seasons, the various age-group teams of SBYFL have played teams from Ojai, Nipomo, Santa Ynez, Vandenberg and others.

"The SBYFL board members are excited to increase our level of competitiveness and dramatically increase the amount of teams for us to compete against this upcoming season," said SBYFL interim president Troy Tremblay.

Santa Barbara YFL was established in 1971 and, compared to recent years, now has the highest number of kids participating at all levels, according to league officials.

"This program has grown stronger because of our reputation of coaching fundamentals of the sport and, more importantly, teaching excellent sportsmanship," said Tremblay.

The Gold Coast Youth Football League is part of USA Football, the official youth football development partner of the NFL.