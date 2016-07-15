Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy Announces End-of-Summer Rock Band Camps

Starting Aug. 1, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy will host music camps at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.

Designed for youth ages 6-17, the summer music camps at SBYMA include special guest speakers and different focus areas that are both fun for “newbies” and productive for the more serious youth musician.

This is a special opportunity for children to experience the joy of learning to play musical instruments and to have the camaraderie of playing as a band.

Absolute beginners can learn to play the bass guitar, guitar, keyboard or drums as well as learn to sing powerful vocals.

The intermediate and advanced student will also be able to improve their techniques with the guidance of the SBYMA teachers, all of whom are experienced performers and musicians. Students will also get to rock out during the performances at the end of every session.

» Elementary Program: ages 6-12 ($195/week)

Learn how to play drums, guitar, bass, keyboard and be a lead singer. Your child will experience performing with a band and singing in rocking choir. Performance included! August session starts Aug. 1 and will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



2016 Rock of Ages Camp: ages 7-17 ($235/week)

Join a band for the summer. Includes a music director, drums, amps and full sound system for every band as well as a performance! Session 1 begins Aug. 8 and will be held Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. Session 2, which will also be held weekdays 1-4 p.m., begins Aug. 15.

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, established as a 501(c)(3) corporation in 2009, has become a unique local resource that gives young students ages 6-17 a full music education and provides the community with a steady, dynamic stream of accomplished young musicians.

From a single band formed in 2007, the SBYMA now serves more than 100 young Santa Barbara-area music students and manages 18 or more youth bands annually.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, visit www.sbyma.org.

— Ed Seaman represents the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy.