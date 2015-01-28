Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy Recognized as Nonprofit of Year, Receives $7,500 in Donations

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy was recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year by the Young Professionals Club, and received donations from three prominent Santa Barbara organizations in December: the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, the Young Professionals Club and the law firm of Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP.

In early December, a $2,500 check from the Santa Barbara Bowl was gratefully received from Kai Tepper, the Bowl’s program manager, by William Fiedtkou, music director, at SBYMA’s music studios on South Quarantina Street.

On Dec. 11, the SBYMA was recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year by the Young Professionals Club at the Blind Tiger Restaurant and Lounge on State Street.

Justin Dees, president of the Young Professionals Club, and Tylor Dobson, charity liaison, presented a $5,000 check to William Fiedtkou, Peter Muzinich, Barbara Moseley, students and staff of the SBYMA.

The SBYMA will utilize the funds in its innovative after-school programs and its Young Musicians Scholarship fund.

In late December, Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP, a prominent Santa Barbara law firm, also made a significant donation to the Young Musicians Scholarship Fund.

SBYMA wishes to express its gratitude to each of these donors for their generosity and support of the organization.

Since 2011, the Young Musicians Scholarship Fund has provided full or partial scholarships to music students whose families are experiencing financial hardship. This fund is critical for SBYMA to continue to grant scholarships and musical performance opportunities to underprivileged youth in the Santa Barbara community.

— Ed Seaman represents the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy.