Friday, July 13 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Youth Music Festival Slates Program for Skater’s Point

Roll & Rock Productions is excited to announce a free concert featuring some of Santa Barbara’s most notable youth bands performing live on Saturday, July 14, from noon to 6 p.m. Click to view larger
Roll & Rock Productions is excited to announce a free concert featuring some of Santa Barbara’s most notable youth bands performing live on Saturday, July 14, from noon to 6 p.m. (Contributed)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Youth Music Festival | July 13, 2018 | 10:43 p.m.

Roll & Rock Productions is excited to announce a free concert featuring some of Santa Barbara’s most notable youth bands performing live on Saturday, July 14, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Festival will take place in the field adjacent to Skater’s Point, with the first performance beginning at noon with Detar Music, followed by Crash 45, Gibson Elliott, Novation, and The Agreeables finishing off the set by 6 pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, kick back and relax, and enjoy live musical performances from a very talented pool of aspiring local musicians!

Launched in the summer of 2017 and through support and grants from the following local organizations, Roll & Rock Productions’ mission is to provide aspiring Santa Barbara musicians an opportunity to perform live on stage in a fun, family friendly, and supportive atmosphere.

R & R provides a “mobile stage on-the-go” and logistical support to produce live events at no cost to the performers. In addition, R & R donates equipment and logistical support to major local nonprofit organizations such as Youth Interactive, TedX, and SB Speaks.

R & R local festival partnerships include Solstice, Fourth of July, Old Spanish Days, and the Carpinteria Avocado Festival, as well as music partnerships with Detar Music, SBYMA, and the Rockshop Academy.

R & R has partnered with the Santa Barbara Middle School to help support the cost and maintenance of the stage equipment, rentals, fees, and youth support staff on the day of events. All donations are tax-deductible and are made payable to Santa Barbara Middle School, a 501(c)(3) organization.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 