Santa Barbara Youth Music Festival Slates Program for Skater’s Point

Roll & Rock Productions is excited to announce a free concert featuring some of Santa Barbara’s most notable youth bands performing live on Saturday, July 14, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Festival will take place in the field adjacent to Skater’s Point, with the first performance beginning at noon with Detar Music, followed by Crash 45, Gibson Elliott, Novation, and The Agreeables finishing off the set by 6 pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, kick back and relax, and enjoy live musical performances from a very talented pool of aspiring local musicians!

Launched in the summer of 2017 and through support and grants from the following local organizations, Roll & Rock Productions’ mission is to provide aspiring Santa Barbara musicians an opportunity to perform live on stage in a fun, family friendly, and supportive atmosphere.

R & R provides a “mobile stage on-the-go” and logistical support to produce live events at no cost to the performers. In addition, R & R donates equipment and logistical support to major local nonprofit organizations such as Youth Interactive, TedX, and SB Speaks.

R & R local festival partnerships include Solstice, Fourth of July, Old Spanish Days, and the Carpinteria Avocado Festival, as well as music partnerships with Detar Music, SBYMA, and the Rockshop Academy.

R & R has partnered with the Santa Barbara Middle School to help support the cost and maintenance of the stage equipment, rentals, fees, and youth support staff on the day of events. All donations are tax-deductible and are made payable to Santa Barbara Middle School, a 501(c)(3) organization.