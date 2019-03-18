Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation Teaches Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Through Sailing

Posted on March 18, 2019 | 3:01 p.m.

Source: Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk

Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here and we made sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer!

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Nick Kaschak, Program Director at Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, to learn more about their summer camps here in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Our two-week long summer sessions program is known as the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation Summer Program. We offer kids in our community the opportunity to learn to sail in beautiful Santa Barbara, and have fun, too!

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Sailors learn all aspects of the sport tailored specifically to their experience level. Our morning, learn-to-sail sessions cover the fundamentals of sailing, including how to rig a boat, steering, sail trim, proper body placement, and how to care for the boat. More experienced sailors learn skills necessary to bring them to the next level, including advanced boat handling, sail theory, race starting techniques, and race tactics and strategy.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: Beginning to advanced sailors ages 6-18 are welcome to participate.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: The camp has been running for over ten years now and we get many return campers.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: Our goal is to provide each sailor with the fundamental skills necessary to operate a small sailboat in a fun and low stress environment. Sailors gain on-the-water experience operating their boat and on-land skills necessary to maintain it.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Campers spend their days at the beautiful Santa Barbara Harbor and on the water at nearby West Beach. Learning to sail is a rewarding experience that can propel campers into a lifelong passion. Whether young sailors chooses to continue sailing and racing or sail leisurely, they will have the skills necessary to handle a sailboat.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: Our coaches all have extensive sailing experience. Coaches are required to take a 4-day training course put on by US Sailing. Coaches also have CPR and first aid certification.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?.

A: Campers learn a skill that will last a lifetime! Sailing out to the mile buoy located just offshore is always a camper favorite, as well as "Olympic Day," where sailors put a variety of skills to the test, and "Pirate Day." Aarrgh!!

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: We teach every camper a sport that inspires critical thinking and problem solving. Campers learn how tide, current, and wind effect the movement of their boat. We challenge campers to look for wind, adjust their sails accordingly, steer and turn their boat to reach their destination.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Our camp is $375 per 2-week session. We do offer scholarships and encourage anyone interested to apply.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation summer camps, or call (805) 965-4603.