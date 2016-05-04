Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Conclude 2015-16 Season With ‘Hands On!’ Music Festival

By Tim Dougherty for the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony | May 4, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony invites community members of all ages to experiment with orchestral instruments, dance on a massive keyboard and enjoy other musical fun at the first-ever “Hands On!” Music Festival, a free celebration in front of the Lobero Theatre May 22, 2016.

The event also will include music-oriented crafts with Santa Barbara Museum of Art staff, entertaining musical software, a photo booth and a short program featuring instrumentalists from the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Junior Orchestra.

Activities will take place from 12-4 p.m., followed by the final concert of the 2015-16 season by the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony in the Lobero Theatre. Admission to the performance also is free.

“‘Hands On!’ will be a fantastic way to end our season,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony. “With the instruments from our Music Van, musical arts and crafts and small live performances by members of our Junior Orchestra, this event is sure to have something for the whole family. The heart of what has driven the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony since its start is a sense of community, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the program than with this great festival and concert.”

Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition. 

“I am very excited by the response we are getting from people who hear about the event and the willingness of so many community partners to come together to make it happen,” said “Hands On!” co-chair Mikki Andina. “This community-wide event will offer kids and their families a chance to enjoy a host of music-related activities all afternoon. In a concurrent event in the Lobero tent, we will honor a legion of volunteers who over many decades have kept the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and Music Van programs alive and thriving.” 

Community partners for the “Hands On!” Music Festival include the Lobero Theatre Foundation, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. BMW Santa Barbara and Montecito Bank & Trust are event sponsors.

For more information, call 805.898.8785.

Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.

 
