Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Present Free Concert Feb. 21

By Tim Dougherty for the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony | February 12, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, whose accomplished members hail from throughout the region, will present a free concert at the Lobero Theatre Feb. 21, 2016.

Featuring selections from Doppler’s Concerto for 2 Flutes, the Bizet L’Arlésienne Suites and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, as well as “Procession of the Nobles” from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Mlada, the performance will begin at 4 p.m.

The Lobero Theatre is located at 33 East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara.

Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Feb. 21 performance will feature solo turns by flutists Eliana and Elizabeth van Renterghem of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will take part in a community concert at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art March 5 before concluding its season at the Lobero Theatre May 22. For more information, call 805.898.8785.

Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 