Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Present Free Concert Feb. 21

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, whose accomplished members hail from throughout the region, will present a free concert at the Lobero Theatre Feb. 21, 2016.

Featuring selections from Doppler’s Concerto for 2 Flutes, the Bizet L’Arlésienne Suites and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, as well as “Procession of the Nobles” from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Mlada, the performance will begin at 4 p.m.

The Lobero Theatre is located at 33 East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara.

Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Feb. 21 performance will feature solo turns by flutists Eliana and Elizabeth van Renterghem of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will take part in a community concert at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art March 5 before concluding its season at the Lobero Theatre May 22. For more information, call 805.898.8785.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.