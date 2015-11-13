Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Present Free Concert Nov. 22

Advice

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, whose accomplished members hail from throughout the region, will present a free concert at the Lobero Theatre on Nov. 22.

Featuring movements from Debussy’s Petite Suite, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in D Minor, Reinecke’s Flute Concerto, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, the performance will begin at 4 pm.

The Lobero Theatre is at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12 to 18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Nov. 22 performance will feature solo turns by violinist Francis Pan and flutist Ilana Shapiro, both 15-year-old residents of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform twice more this season at the Lobero Theatre, on Feb. 21 and May 22.

For more information, call 805.898.8785.

The Santa Barbara Symphony was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra.

Consistently lauded for its unique ability to present brilliant concerts, engage the community, and deliver dynamic music education programs, the organization prizes both innovation and artistic excellence, and is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier cultural institutions.

Its award-winning Music Education Center serves some 5,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year.

Charismatic Israeli conductor Nir Kabaretti was appointed music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006. For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.