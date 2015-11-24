Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Elephants, Otters Get Thanksgiving Treat with Pumpkin Smash at Santa Barbara Zoo

Zoo staff will serve pumpkins to gorillas, lions, meerkats and other animals Thursday

Sujatha, an Asian elephant, enjoys a pumpkin snack much to the delight of zoo visitors Tuesday.
Sujatha, an Asian elephant, enjoys a pumpkin snack much to the delight of zoo visitors Tuesday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 24, 2015 | 5:46 p.m.

Two lumbering Asian elephants were let out of their enclosures Tuesday and discovered orange surprises placed around their home at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

As families and children watched, elephants Sujatha and Little Mac set their sights on the pumpkins left for them by zoo staff.

Each moved towards the pumpkins with concentration, wrapping their trunks around the smaller pumpkins before eating them and stomping on the larger vegetables with a satisfying thump that delighted the audience.

It was a little bit of a preview of what the public can see Thursday, when the zoo opens its doors to guests on Thanksgiving Day.

The zoo will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and tickets will be sold until 2 p.m.

That’s when the elephants will again receive pumpkins as a treat, as will other zoo animals, including the western lowland gorillas, African lions, turkey vultures, slender-tailed meerkats, barnyard animals and others. 

Peeta, an Asian small-clawed otter, checks out a frozen pumpkin treat with cranberries and small fish as part of the zoo enrichment activites taking place this week. Click to view larger
Peeta, an Asian small-clawed otter, checks out a frozen pumpkin treat with cranberries and small fish as part of the zoo enrichment activites taking place this week. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

The zoo began doing the pumpkin smash seven years ago, and it’s been a hit with the public since.

It’s also used as enrichment for the animals to give them stimulation and exercise, said Sheri Horiszny, director of animal programs at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“It’s grown every year,” she said.

In addition to the elephants, members of the public and media got to see smaller zoo residents enjoy a treat Tuesday.

Katniss and Peeta, the zoo’s Asian small-clawed otters, peeked out from hiding as the zoo’s animal nutritionist, Trent Barnhart, set down a pumpkin frozen with cranberries and small fish inside.

Asian elephants Sujatha and Little Mac enjoy pumpkins as a preview of Thursday’s pumpkin smash event. Click to view larger
Asian elephants Sujatha and Little Mac enjoy pumpkins as a preview of Thursday’s pumpkin smash event.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

As soon as Barnhart left the enclosure, the curious otters peeked out, delighting the onlooking children as the otters stood on their hind legs to survey the scene before turning their attention to their treats.

Seeing children and adults enjoy the animals makes it all worth it for zoo staff.

“That’s why we’re here, to make connections between people and animals,” Horiszny said. “That’s a highlight.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

