Santa Barbara Zoo Gets Widowed Gibbon to Join Pair Already Here

Officials hope 35-year-old Nikko will form a blended family with Jasmine, 40, and her adopted daughter, Jari, 4.

Nikko, a 35-year-old white-handed gibbon Click to view larger
Nikko, a 35-year-old white-handed gibbon, arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo from the Oakland Zoo on Saturday, but will be isolated in quarantine for the next 30 days.  (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 27, 2018 | 9:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo has a new resident, although he isn't quite ready to come out and play. 

Nikko, a 35-year-old white-handed gibbon, arrived in Santa Barbara from the Oakland Zoo on Saturday, but will be isolated in quarantine for the next 30 days. 

Nikko's Oakland Zoo mate died in January of 2017. Zoo officials hope that Nikko will find companionship with the Santa Barbara Zoo gibbons,  Jasmine, 40, and her adopted daughter, Jari, 4. 

Jasmine's mate, Gulliver, died in 2016.

“Both Jasmine and Nikko have lost their mates of several decades," said Michele Green, Santa Barbara Zoo curator of mammals. "It will be great for them not to be alone, and to help raise Jari. She is young and always busy — a lot of work. But they have to figure out how to get along, and it has to work for all three of them."

Andrea Dougall, Zoological Manager at the Oakland Zoo, said in a statement that the decision to move Nikko was not made lightly.

"There are concerns about his ability to adjust to a new place, his ability to get along with not just one other gibbon but two, and also his age,” Dougall said. “We won’t have answers to the first two concerns for a little while, but we are optimistic that he will do well in the new setting, and believe that since he still has many years ahead of him, it is worth the risk to make sure that those years are deeply enriching.

"We are incredibly sad to see him go, but we want to give him the chance to live his best gibbon life — and ultimately that means living with others of his species.”‍

Jasmine, light-colored gibbon, and her adopted daughter, Jari. Click to view larger
Jasmine, light-colored, and her adopted daughter, Jari, will be joined by Nikko, a 35-year-old white-handed gibbon from Oakland. Both Nikko and Jasmine lost their mates. (Contributed photo)

The Oakland Zoo had attempted to find a female gibbon and bring her to the zoo, but were unsuccessful.

The relocation is intended to be permanent, unless the apes can't get along. Jari was born in the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi, but was rejected by her birth mother. She was transferred to the Santa Barbara Zoo and adopted by Jasmine. 

The Oakland Zoo's Gibbon Island will be kept vacant in case Nikko isn't compatible with Jasmine and Jari. If that happens, the ape will be returned to the Oakland Zoo. 

"We will do everything we can to help make the introductions as stress-free as possible," Green said. "We look forward to sharing our new ‘blended family’ with our guests after quarantine and introductions are completed.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

