Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Animals at Santa Barbara Zoo Feast on Thanksgiving ‘Treats’

By Julia McHugh for the Santa Barbara Zoo | November 27, 2013 | 4:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open on Thanksgiving, and celebrates by providing pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to the Asian elephants and other animals, and by giving raw plucked turkeys to the big cats.

The zoo will open at 10 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; tickets will be sold until 2 p.m.

“This is the perfect family outing while Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared,” Director Nancy McToldridge said. “The animals interact with their pumpkins in different ways — the elephants stomp on them, the turkey vultures peck at them and the otters will probably get theirs wet. We offer enrichment like this to them every day, but rarely in the form of pumpkins.”

Animals receiving pumpkins not only include the elephants and gorillas, but African lions, turkey vultures, slender-tailed meerkats, Asian small clawed otters, the barnyard animals and others. Many of the pumpkins were donated by local growers and used at the recent Boo at the Zoo event. In addition, the zoo’s big cats receive a “Thanksgiving dinner” of raw, plucked turkeys or game hens. This includes African lions, snow leopards and Amur leopards. For the third year running, the turkeys have been donated by Zucky Farms.

“These are the exact turkeys that we humans eat at home for Thanksgiving dinner, just uncooked,” McToldridge said.

Keeper talks are held at the animals’ exhibits, and a schedule of an enrichment activities will be posted at the zoo entrance. Food, scents and natural objects are used as enrichment to give the zoo’s animals stimulation and exercise. Enrichment is a form of training the animals to recognize that a certain behavior leads to a reward — most often in the form of food or fun. Training animals to go to a certain area in their exhibit, for example, may allow keepers to examine, administer medication or even weigh the animal.

The zoo is located at 500 Niños Drive. Click here for more information.

— Julia McHugh is the director of public relations for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 