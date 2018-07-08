Santa Barbara Zoo Kicks Off First-Ever ‘Run Wild for Conservation’ Fun Run

The Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday teamed up with the Jenny Schatzle Program for the first-ever "Run Wild for Conservation" fun run for families.

The one-mile, noncompetitive run was open to all ages, including walkers and parents pushing strollers, and was attended by more than 300 families and kids. The route went through behind-the-scenes areas not usually open to the public.

Proceeds will benefit the zoo’s education and field conservation programs, and the run was followed by a special conservation day, “Your Zoo, Your Planet: Saving Species.”

“The Santa Barbara Zoo is all about healthy lifestyles, both for the animals under our care and for our guests,” said Doug Caesar, the zoo’s guest services associate who organized the new event. “Our partner, Jenny Schatzle, and her team know how to make health and fitness fun, and how to inspire people to be more active.”

Schatzle, also the mother of 1-year-old twins, said, “I love to support local organizations, and my family loves our local zoo. I hope people come away from Run Wild with knowledge of our local zoo and the importance of conservation, along with a sense of community. This is a time for all of Santa Barbara to come together with our families for a fun, active, educational event.”

— Julia McHugh is the public relations director for the Santa Barbara Zoo.