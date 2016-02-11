Santa Barbara Zoo Seeks Volunteers to Hop on Board Citizen Science Project FrogWatch

They live in backyards, parks, fields, creeks or just about anywhere, but in many areas their numbers are dwindling. The Santa Barbara Zoo is calling for volunteers to help identify and count local frogs and toads as part of the national FrogWatch USA conservation program.

The information gathered may ultimately lead to practical and workable ways to stop amphibian decline.

“You don’t have to be frog or toad expert to join FrogWatch,” says Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, the Zoo’s director of conservation and research. “You don’t touch and rarely see the little critters but are trained to listen for the croaks, peeps, trills and other calls of common local species.”

Volunteers monitor a site of their choosing for at least three minutes at least twice a week throughout the breeding season, which ranges roughly from February to August. It can be a favorite wetlands, creek or other amphibian habitat.

Nine species are found in the local area: California chorus frog (treefrog), Baja California chorus frog (treefrog), Western spadefoot, American bullfrog, foothill yellow-legged frog, African clawed frog and Western toad.

Two Federally listed endangered species are also found locally: the California red-legged frog and the arroyo toad.

FrogWatch USA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) flagship citizen science program that allows individuals and families to learn about the wetlands in their communities and help conserve amphibians by reporting the calls of local frogs and toads.

The resulting database, spanning 15 years, is available for review at frogwatch.fieldscope.org/v3 and includes mapping and graphic representations.

While the major culprit historically has been habitat loss and degradation, many amphibian declines and extinctions are now being attributed to the rapidly dispersing infectious fungal disease chytridiomycosis, which is causing population and species extinctions at an alarming rate.

It is estimated that up to one-third of the world’s amphibians are at risk of extinction.

“Frogs and toads play an important role, as both prey and predator, in wetland ecosystems. They are considered indicators of environmental health,” says Dr. Sandhaus. “Many previously abundant frog and toad populations have had dramatic population declines both in the United States and around the world. It is essential we understand the scope, scale and cause of these declines.”

Those ready to “jump at the chance” are invited to attend one of two training sessions, held Thursday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, March 23, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Pizza dinner will be provided. The training is free, but reservations are required. Children are welcome to volunteer, though some may need to be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to register for a training, contact Xanth El-Sayed at [email protected] or 805.962.5339.

More information can be found at www.aza.org/frogwatch.

— Julie McHugh is the director of public relations at the Santa Barbara Zoo.