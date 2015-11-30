Santa Barbaran Kerri Murray Named President of International Disaster Relief Charity, ShelterBox

Advice

ShelterBox USA, one of the world's leading disaster relief and humanitarian aid organizations, announces the appointment of Kerri Murray as its new president.

Murray, a veteran nonprofit and corporate executive who has specialized in global health initiatives, brings nearly two decades of experience to the organization.

Formerly the vice president at Direct Relief where she led development, communications and marketing since 2010, Murray has deep experience delivering high-growth in the business and nonprofit sectors, including 13 years at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.

“ShelterBox USA is at a critical time in its development,” said Murray. “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the organization’s leadership as we focus on the mobilization of resources, which are critical to providing more communities with the essential shelter and equipment they need to survive, restoring hope and dignity during times of crisis."

ShelterBox has responded to 250 disasters in 92 countries since 2000. Responses include countries associated with the civil war in Syria, the Indian Ocean tsunami, the cyclone in Myanmar and earthquakes in Pakistan, Haiti, Japan and Nepal, as well as the typhoon in the Philippines.

The nonprofit has also assisted in American communities struck by natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

"There is extraordinary need for the support of ShelterBox annually and our goal is to continue to expand the ability of ShelterBox to respond effectively and efficiently during times of crisis," Murray said.

John Keane, chairman of the ShelterBox USA board of directors, said, “The ShelterBox Board was focused on identifying a high energy and entrepreneurial president who has grown both businesses and nonprofits, worked globally and engaged volunteers as well as individual and corporate partners. Murray’s impressive track record of growth, team-building, and operational excellence, as well as her deep connection to our mission — and most importantly a desire to engage with our most important constituents, including Rotary — made her our ideal and unanimous choice.

"There is no doubt that Murray will help bring transformational growth to ShelterBox and enable the organization to serve more people in extraordinary need around the world," Keane said.



ShelterBox is currently responding to the refugee crises in Syria, Iraq and Greece. Other responses include the earthquakes and landslides in Nepal as well as conflict in Cameroon and Niger.

For the latest on ShelterBox deployments, visit ShelterBoxUSA.org.

— Chris Alexander is the communications manager for ShelterBox.