Local News

Santa Barbarans Take to Streets to Protest Grand Jury Decision in Ferguson, Mo., Police Shooting

As many as 500 demonstrators join peaceful march, but police block attempt to reach freeway

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:20 p.m. | November 25, 2014 | 11:52 p.m.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday night as part of a noisy-but-peaceful demonstration to protest a Missouri grand jury’s decision not to indict a police officer who fatally shot a black teenager this summer in a St. Louis suburb.

A night of protests and unrest in Ferguson, Mo., followed the announcement Monday that a St. Louis County grand jury had rejected charges against police Officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9.

Scores of people were arrested and more than a dozen buildings were torched in Ferguson in the aftermath of the grand jury’s decision.

Wilson is white and Brown was black, and the killing exposed racial tensions in Ferguson between its majority black population and its largely white police department.

Like many across the country, the Santa Barbara protesters said they were demonstrating “in solidarity with Michael Brown.”

They met for a rally at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, and took to the streets shortly after, winding their way through the downtown corridor.

Police officers on motorcycles and bicycles sped around trying to block traffic ahead of the crowd, but made no attempt to stop it.

At the height of the demonstration, police estimated there were about 500 people involved, said Sgt. Riley Harwood, who added that by the time the protesters finished up near the police station on East Figueroa Street, there were about half that many.

Protesters make their way down State Street in Santa Barbara on Tuesday night. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Police made no arrests and no officers were injured, he said.

The Police Department was aware ahead of time of the planned protest, and had a contingent of officers on stand-by.

“When they got to State and Carrillo, they turned toward the freeway, which is always a possibility in these things,” Harwood said. “People getting up on the freeway is not something we are going to permit. It’s very dangerous.”

Police set up a skirmish line at Carrillo and Bath streets, but some of the demonstrators got past, so a second line was set up at Carrillo and Castillo streets, Harwood said.

“The most tense moment was right there at the freeway,” Harwood said. “One person tried to shove some officers ... But once they realized they weren’t going to be able to get on the freeway, they turned around.”

After heading toward the freeway, protesters congregated at the intersection of State and Carrillo streets to sit down and chant messages such as “no justice, no peace, no racist police” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”

The few police officers on motorcycles and bicycles were the only law enforcement presence for about two hours, until the crowd headed toward the police station.

A line of SBPD officers in riot gear blocked the protesters at Figueroa and Santa Barbara streets. The crowd sat down and several speakers stood in front of the riot shields to address those gathered in the intersection.

Demonstrators sit in the intersection of State and Carrillo streets in Santa Barbara on Tuesday night during a march in solidarity with protesters in Ferguson, Mo. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

“I want to see the hands of every person of color who’s ever been mistreated or humiliated by law enforcement — in Santa Barbara,” said David Moore, a local pastor at New Covenant Worship Center.

Hands shot up from all over the crowd.

“Right here, baby — I don’t have enough hands!” one man shouted.

“That’s really what the issue is,” Moore continued.

Moore said he was stopped and questioned in front of his own office, “with the key in my hand,” for no reason, he said.

“I’m glad that we are here tonight and because of our cameras, because of our phones, what we can say is the whole world is watching.”

Many college-aged people spoke, urging others to get involved after the night’s march was over.

“We have to build an alternative culture,” one woman said. “We need to be consistent, this can’t be just one little thing that happens.”

Protesters march down State Street in Santa Barbara. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The protest ended as peacefully as it began, with people gathered close, listening to speakers.

“This is what peaceful protest looks like — no property was damaged, no police were injured,” one man said. “Let’s show the world we know how to protest.”

Santa Barbara police were assisted by Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol personnel.

“I think we here at the Police Department think it went very well from our perspective,” Harwood said. “We have a lot of experience dealing with this type of thing, and so what you saw was a very disciplined, very professional response that folks her in Santa Barbara can be very proud of.

“Our philosophy is we believe we have a responsibility to help people exercise their freedom of speech," he said. “But we will not tolerate violence, vandalism or other unlawful behavior. That’s where people’s First Amendment rights end.”

Santa Barbara police were assisted by deputies and officers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

At the earlier rally, speakers talked about police militarization, officer-involved shootings and racial profiling by law enforcement.

“I have a black son, I have a grandson, I have a nephew who looks like me and it’s OK to kill us — you don’t even have to be a police officer, you just have to be afraid of us,” Keith Terry said. “We are insurgents in our own country.”

Local activist Martin Leyva called for a moment of silence “to hold Ferguson in our hearts.”

“Racism is not going away — it has new rules and new laws, but racism is alive and well,” he said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This story includes reporting from Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A line of officers blocks demonstrators from reaching the Santa Barbara police station on East Figueroa Street on Tuesday night. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

