Santa Barbara’s 9-0 Run in Doubles Lifts Dons Over Ventura

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's doubles teams swept nine sets and pulled out a 10-8 girls tennis win over Ventura in a key Channel League match on Wednesday on the road.

The teams of Claire Stotts-Hannah Echt, Claudia Brewer-Hannah Mendez, and Natalie Brewer-Brooke Morison all went undefeated, and Eva Kershner won the lone singles point for the Dons.

Santa Barbara improves to 3-2 in league play and 7-4 overall.

The Dons are back on their home courts Saturday against Mira Costa. The match begins at 11 a.m.

