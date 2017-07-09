Santa Barbara’s Abigail Hendrix Wins Water Polo Gold at Youth Pan Am Games

Water Polo

Abigail Hendrix became the latest local water polo player to earn a gold medal playing in an international competition for Team USA.

Hendrix, a sophomore-to-be at Santa Barbara High and a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, was on the USA Women’s Youth Water Polo Team that won the title at the Youth Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Sunday. The Americans defeated a resilient Brazil squad, 9-7, in the gold-medal game.

Hendrix scored a goal in the final. She was one of seven players with one goal. Jenna Flynn had two to lead Team USA.

Team USA went 8-0 in the tournament, with victories over Puerto Rico, Canada, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago along with two victories over Argentina and Brazil.

Hendrix joins locals Kiley Neushul, Sami Hill, Kami Craig, Jamie Neushul and Paige Hauschild as gold-medal winners in international competition. Kiley Neushul, Hill and Craig are Olympic gold medalists. Hauschild and Jamie Neushul won golds with the USA Senior Team at the Kunshan Cup and FINA World League Super Final last month.

Abbi Hill, Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos High won silver medals playing for the senior team at the FINA Intercontinental Cup in May.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.