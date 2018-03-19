Santa Barbara’s Alondra Jimenez Named Co-MVP for Channel League Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball

Playmaking senior guard Alondra Jimenez, who led Santa Barbara High to a share of the Channel League girls basketball title, was named the league's co-MVP along with Ventura's Kenya Henderson.

The Dons and Cougars tied for the league title with 7-1 records.

Jimenez ran the offense for Santa Barbara. She averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and shot 40 percent on three-pointers.

Jimenez will continue her basketball career at Vanguard University, a NAIA school in Costa Mesa.

Santa Barbara senior and Georgetown-bound Cassandra Gordon was named to the all-league first team.

San Marcos senior Milan McGary also earned first-team honors.

Santa Barbara's Andrew Butcher and Ventura's Anne Larson shared coach-of-the-year honors.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVPS

Alondra Jimenez, Santa Barbara, 12

Kenya Henderson, Ventura, 12

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Andrew Butcher, Santa Barbara; Anne Larson, Ventura

FIRST TEAM

Cassandra Gordon, Santa Barbara, 12

Jelly Orozco, Buena, 12

Kayden Mew, Buena, 10

Milan McGary, San Marcos, 12

Jazmin Carrasco, Ventura, 12

Emma Larson, Ventura, 12

SECOND TEAM

Sierra Cavaletto, Dos Pueblos, 12

Taylor Hantgin ,San Marcos, 11

Athena Saragoza, Santa Barbara, 9

Anais Jimenez, Santa Barbara, 12

Kristen Sullivan, Santa Barbara, 12

Sammie Henley, Ventura, 10

Lailah Teasdale, Buena, 12

Gianna Falcocchia, Buena, 10

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos: Emily Guzman, 12; Mikayla Butzke, 10.

San Marcos: Ashley Day, 10; Jackie Hernandez, 12.

Santa Barbara: Mireya Gil, 10.