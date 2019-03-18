Santa Barbara’s Anthony Firestone, Holland Woodhouse of San Marcos Honored as Athletes of Week

Anthony Firestone of the Santa Barbara High baseball team and San Marcos swimmer Holland Woodhouse were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. Woodhouse, a freshman, won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and swam in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for San Marcos in its Channel League dual meet victory over Dos Pueblos last week. Firestone paced the Santa Barbara High offense in a pair of wins over Dos Pueblos. He reached base eight times in the two games. He ripped a three-run triple and scored a run in a 7-1 win at DP and went 2 for 2 with three runs scored in a 13-7 victory on Friday at Eddie Mathews Field that put the Dons in sole possession of first place in the Channel League. The male honorable mention candidates for this week award include Miles Souza (Carpinteria baseball), Armani Smith (UCSB baseball), Jaydn Mata (San Marcos track & field) and Will Rottman (Santa Barbara High volleyball). The other female award nominees were Elena Everest (Santa Barbara High track & field), Ali Borden (Dos Pueblos softball) and Kyla Robbins (San Marcos softball). Related Stories Floor Hockey Standout Jose Castrejon Recognized as Special Olympics Athlete of Month, March 18, 2019

