Santa Barbara’s AUD Program to Be Focus of Public Workshop

The City of Santa Barbara's Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program was adopted by the City Council in July 2013 to provide new residential rental housing.

The program allows different densities based on average size: The smaller the average size, the greater the number of units allowed. Additionally, the program provides reductions in development standard related to parking, setbacks and open space to further incentivize construction of housing. The City Council initiated various zoning amendments to adjust the AUD Program.

A public workshop will be held April 24 and will include a staff presentation and public consideration of:

» Allowing increased residential density and other development incentives in downtown.

» Revising boundaries of the Medium High Density, High Density, and Priority Housing Overlay land use designations citywide.

» Reviewing additional changes to AUD Program parking requirements.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and will include break-out groups to get public feedback.

This effort is being conducted by the Planning Division of the Community Development Department. Additional information and background material can be found by clicking here.

— Jessica Metzger represents the City of Santa Barbara.