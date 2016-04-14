Santa Barbara’s Balance Is Too Much for San Marcos

Tennis

Kento Perera of San Marcos continued in dominance in singles in the Channel League, but the balance of Santa Barbara High's team proved to be the difference in a 13-5 boys tennis victory on Thursday.

After Perera won his three sets to remain undefeated on the season, the Dons won the remaining six and took seven of nine sets in doubles to clinch a tie for the league title. Spencer Ekola and Mike Chung each won two sets in singles and the team of Taggart Mills and Tyler Greenwald swept in doubles.

Santa Barbara is now 6-0 in league and 11-3 overall. San Marcos is 3-2 in league play and 6-4 overall.

"Our entire team played well, especially considering the tough, windy conditions," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "We were extremely focused from start to finish, and I was especially encouraged by the play of our underclassmen; Noah Ostovany, Taylor Klein, Mike Chung, Isaac Kershner, Mike Kelly, and Andrew Tebbe. These players have all improved significantly since the start of the season and they all played exceptional tennis today."

Santa Barbara is back in action on Saturday, hosting CIF Division 1 fifth-ranked Mira Costa at 11 a.m.



Santa Barbara

Singles:

Jackson Powell 1-1

Spencer Ekola 2-1

Mike Chung 2-1

Isaac Kershner 1-0

Doubles:

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 3-0

Logan Lender / Harry deBoer 2-0

Logan Lender / Mason Lender 0-1

Noah Ostovany / Taylor Kleine 2-0

Andrew Tebbe / Mike Kelly 0-1

San Marcos

Singles:

Perera 3-0

Godges 0-3

Funk 0-3

Doubles:

D. Stefanov / Newton 1-2

Coulson / Wimbish 0-3

Anderson / A. Stefanov 1-2

