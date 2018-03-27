Santa Barbara’s Ben Roach Named Division 1 Soccer Player of Year; 4 Dons on All-CIF Team

Santa Barbara High goalkeeper Ben Roach, whose brilliant play in the playoffs led the Dons to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer title, was named the Division 1 Player of the Year.
Todd Heil, who won his third section title — first in Division 1 — and fourth CIF title overall, was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Roach joined the Dons team for his senior year after playing academy soccer. He proved to be a difference maker on a team that was loaded with talent and experience. He came up huge in a 1-0 double overtime win at Loyola in the semifinals and was even bigger in the final against Cathedral. The game went to a penalty-kick shootout, and he stopped three consecutive Cathedral shots to help the Dons win the championship, the seventh in program history.
Roach has signed with UCSB.
The Dons went 19-2-3 on the season and notched 18 shutouts.
In addition to Roach, Santa Barbara placed three players on the Division 1 team: senior midfielders Owen Lambe and Gavin Guilfoyle and sophomore forward Juan Carlos Torres.
Torres led the team in goals with 16. Lambe was the maestro in the center of the field. He scored 10 goals and dished out 11 assists. Guilfoyle was a workhorse in the midfield, breaking up opponent advances and pushing forward to become dangerous in the Santa Barbara attack. He scored 10 goals.
ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 1 BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Ben Roach, GK, Santa Barbara
Coach of the Year
Todd Heil, Santa Barbara
DIVISION 1 TEAM
Player, Grade, Position, School
Lukas Nelson 12 D Capistrano Valley
Edward Salazar 12 D Cathedral
Kevin Aragon12 D Cathedral
Nomar Ibarra 12 M Cathedral
David Aguilera 12 D Downey
Aiden Cuevas 12 F Loyola
Henry Smith-Hastie 11 M Loyola
Diego Avila 12 F Loyola
Noel Moncada 12 F Millikan
Cade Flanagan 12 M Palos Verdes
Martin Velazquez 12 F Paramount
Sebastian Vazquez 10 F Paramount
Julian Arregoces 12 D Peninsula
Tristan Weber12 M San Clemente
Blake Bowen 11 M San Clemente
Koosha Jadbabaei 11 D San Clemente
Edgar Canela 11 M Santa Ana
Ben Roach 12 GK Santa Barbara
Owen Lambe 12 M Santa Barbara
Juan Carlos Torres 10 F Santa Barbara
Gavin Guilfoyle 12 M Santa Barbara
Giovani Passarelli 12 M Warren