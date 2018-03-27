Santa Barbara’s Ben Roach Named Division 1 Soccer Player of Year; 4 Dons on All-CIF Team

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High goalkeeper Ben Roach, whose brilliant play in the playoffs led the Dons to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer title, was named the Division 1 Player of the Year.

Todd Heil, who won his third section title — first in Division 1 — and fourth CIF title overall, was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Roach joined the Dons team for his senior year after playing academy soccer. He proved to be a difference maker on a team that was loaded with talent and experience. He came up huge in a 1-0 double overtime win at Loyola in the semifinals and was even bigger in the final against Cathedral. The game went to a penalty-kick shootout, and he stopped three consecutive Cathedral shots to help the Dons win the championship, the seventh in program history.

Roach has signed with UCSB.

The Dons went 19-2-3 on the season and notched 18 shutouts.

In addition to Roach, Santa Barbara placed three players on the Division 1 team: senior midfielders Owen Lambe and Gavin Guilfoyle and sophomore forward Juan Carlos Torres.

Torres led the team in goals with 16. Lambe was the maestro in the center of the field. He scored 10 goals and dished out 11 assists. Guilfoyle was a workhorse in the midfield, breaking up opponent advances and pushing forward to become dangerous in the Santa Barbara attack. He scored 10 goals.

ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 1 BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year

Ben Roach, GK, Santa Barbara

Coach of the Year

Todd Heil, Santa Barbara

DIVISION 1 TEAM

Player, Grade, Position, School

Lukas Nelson 12 D Capistrano Valley

Edward Salazar 12 D Cathedral

Kevin Aragon12 D Cathedral

Nomar Ibarra 12 M Cathedral

David Aguilera 12 D Downey

Aiden Cuevas 12 F Loyola

Henry Smith-Hastie 11 M Loyola

Diego Avila 12 F Loyola

Noel Moncada 12 F Millikan

Cade Flanagan 12 M Palos Verdes

Martin Velazquez 12 F Paramount

Sebastian Vazquez 10 F Paramount

Julian Arregoces 12 D Peninsula

Tristan Weber12 M San Clemente

Blake Bowen 11 M San Clemente

Koosha Jadbabaei 11 D San Clemente

Edgar Canela 11 M Santa Ana

Ben Roach 12 GK Santa Barbara

Owen Lambe 12 M Santa Barbara

Juan Carlos Torres 10 F Santa Barbara

Gavin Guilfoyle 12 M Santa Barbara

Giovani Passarelli 12 M Warren









