Santa Barbara’s Bryce Warrecker, Noah Nuño of Carpinteria Named All-CIF Basketball First Team

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High's Bryce Warrecker and Noah Nuño of Carpinteria have been named All-CIF Southern Section first team in their respective divisions in boys basketball.

Warrecker was selected to the 3A Division team. The 6-foot-8 junior led the Dons in scoring and rebound during the regular season with averages of 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, he raised his scoring average to 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds per game, leading the Santa Barbara to the semifinals. The team went 29-5 and 10-0 in the Channel League.

Santa Barbara point guard Stephen Davis was selected to the All-CIF Division 3 second team by the Southern California Interscholastic Coaches Association. Davis averaged 12 points and five assists during the playoffs and nine points and six assists during the regular season.

Nuño was named to the 5A Division first team after leading Carpinteria to one of its best playoff runs in years. The guard averaged 23 points during the Warriors' run to the semifinals.

In the regular season, he averaged 19.2 points per game, shooting 40 percent on three-pointers, 50 percent overall and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

Cate's Ethan Ng was a second-team choice in the 5A Division