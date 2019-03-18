Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara’s Bryce Warrecker, Noah Nuño of Carpinteria Named All-CIF Basketball First Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2019 | 11:01 p.m.
Bryce Warrecker Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Bryce Warrecker makes All-CIF 3A Division first team. (Noozhawk file photo)
Noah Nuño of Carpinteria is picked to All-CIF 5A Division first team. Click to view larger
Noah Nuño of Carpinteria is picked to All-CIF 5A Division first team. (Noozhawk file photo)

Santa Barbara High's Bryce Warrecker and Noah Nuño of Carpinteria have been named All-CIF Southern Section first team in their respective divisions in boys basketball.

Warrecker was selected to the 3A Division team. The 6-foot-8 junior led the Dons in scoring and rebound during the regular season with averages of 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. 

In the playoffs, he raised his scoring average to 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds per game, leading the Santa Barbara to the semifinals. The team went 29-5 and 10-0 in the Channel League. 

Santa Barbara point guard Stephen Davis was selected to the All-CIF Division 3 second team by the Southern California Interscholastic Coaches Association. Davis averaged 12 points and five assists during the playoffs and nine points and six assists during the regular season.

Nuño was named to the 5A Division first team after leading Carpinteria to one of its best playoff runs in years. The guard averaged 23 points during the Warriors' run to the semifinals.

In the regular season, he averaged 19.2 points per game, shooting 40 percent on three-pointers, 50 percent overall and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

Cate's Ethan Ng was a second-team choice in the 5A Division

