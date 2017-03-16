Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas, Ethan Tyng of Laguna Blanca Named All-CIF in Soccer

Santa Barbara High senior forward Celso Lagunas has been named to the All-CIF Division 1 boys soccer team.
Lagunas, the Offensive MVP of the Channel League, led the Dons to a league championship and the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. He scored 11 goals and had 11 assists.
Also earning All-CIF honors from the area was Laguna Blanca junior forward Ethan Tyng in Division 7. The Owls leading goal scorer led them to the semifinals.
From the North County, junior Rodney Michael of Division 6-champion Dunn was named the division’s Player of the Year and senior teammates Dennis Cole and Peter Kargbo were selected to All-CIF team.
Dunn defeated Adelanto in the championship game, 3-2.
Junior defender Diego Villagran and senior midfielder Saul Ayuso of Santa Maria were selected to the All-CIF Division 2 team.
