Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas, Ethan Tyng of Laguna Blanca Named All-CIF in Soccer

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High senior forward Celso Lagunas has been named to the All-CIF Division 1 boys soccer team.

Lagunas, the Offensive MVP of the Channel League, led the Dons to a league championship and the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. He scored 11 goals and had 11 assists.

Also earning All-CIF honors from the area was Laguna Blanca junior forward Ethan Tyng in Division 7. The Owls leading goal scorer led them to the semifinals.

ALL-CIF TEAMS

From the North County, junior Rodney Michael of Division 6-champion Dunn was named the division’s Player of the Year and senior teammates Dennis Cole and Peter Kargbo were selected to All-CIF team.

Dunn defeated Adelanto in the championship game, 3-2.

Junior defender Diego Villagran and senior midfielder Saul Ayuso of Santa Maria were selected to the All-CIF Division 2 team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .