Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas, Sloan Hanson Named Channel League Soccer MVPs

Celso Lagunas of Santa Barbara lead the Dons with 11 goals and 11 assists. Click to view larger
Celso Lagunas of Santa Barbara lead the Dons with 11 goals and 11 assists. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 2, 2017 | 10:47 a.m.

Celso Lagunas and Sloan Hanson, the offensive and defensive leaders for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team, have been honored as the Players of the Year on the All-Channel League squad.

Sloan Hanson spearheaded Santa Barbara’s defense. Click to view larger
Sloan Hanson spearheaded Santa Barbara’s defense. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

Lagunas was the goal-scoring and points leader for the unbeaten league-champion Dons (7-0-1). He scored 11 goals and had 11 assists for 33 points.

Hanson played in the center of the Santa Barbara back line and spearheaded a defense that allowed only five goals in eight league matches.

Santa Barbara’s Todd Heil was named the Coach of the Year.

The Dons placed three players on the all-league first team: sophomore forward Brandon Garcia, senior goalkeeper Juan Pablo Santana and senior midfielder Juan Zarate.

Dos Pueblos had three players chosen to the first team and two were named from San Marcos. The Royals selected were junior attacking players Avi Ghitterman and Camilo Gonzagui. Senior goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich, senior midfielder Sam Roberts and senior defender Calvin Chipper were the Charger honorees.

2016-17 Channel League Boys Soccer All-League Selections 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Heil, SB

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Celso Lagunas, SB 

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sloan Hanson SB 

FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS

Name, School, Year 

Brandon Garcia Santa Barbara 10

Juan Pablo Santana Santa Barbara 12 

Juan Zarate Santa Barbara 12 

Calvin Schipper Dos Pueblos 12 

Tave Grabenheinrich Dos Pueblos 12 

Sam Roberts Dos Pueblos 12 

Camilo Gonzagui San Marcos 12 

Avi Ghitterman San Marcos 11 

Adan Flores Ventura 12 

Efren Ramirez Ventura 12 

Bobby Ybarra Ventura 12 

Zack Godeck Buena 12 

Tyler Young Buena 12 

2nd TEAM SELECTIONS 

Sutter Munizich Santa Barbara 12 

Ben Kyle Santa Barbara 10 

Guillermo Mendoza Santa Barbara 11 

Owen Lambe Santa Barbara 11 

Luis Alfaro Santa Barbara 12 

Cristian Reyes Dos Pueblos 12 

Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 12 

Lucas Eilbacher Dos Pueblos 10 

Jack Combs Ventura 12 

Eddie Coronado Ventura 12 

Eero Jormilian Ventura 12 

Troy Kramer Buena 11 

Tony Garcia San Marcos 11 

Saul Sosa San Marcos 11 

Owen Bates San Marcos 11 

HONORABLE MENTION 

San Marcos

Rosalio Manzo 

Bryce Tomlinson 

Skyler Booth 

Dos Pueblos

Alex Cheng 

Wyatt Babineau 

Aldo Becerni 

Oscar Ferreira 

Santa Barbara

Heymar Hernandez 

Alejandro Munoz

