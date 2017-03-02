Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas, Sloan Hanson Named Channel League Soccer MVPs

Boys Soccer

Celso Lagunas and Sloan Hanson, the offensive and defensive leaders for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team, have been honored as the Players of the Year on the All-Channel League squad.

Lagunas was the goal-scoring and points leader for the unbeaten league-champion Dons (7-0-1). He scored 11 goals and had 11 assists for 33 points.

Hanson played in the center of the Santa Barbara back line and spearheaded a defense that allowed only five goals in eight league matches.

Santa Barbara’s Todd Heil was named the Coach of the Year.

The Dons placed three players on the all-league first team: sophomore forward Brandon Garcia, senior goalkeeper Juan Pablo Santana and senior midfielder Juan Zarate.

Dos Pueblos had three players chosen to the first team and two were named from San Marcos. The Royals selected were junior attacking players Avi Ghitterman and Camilo Gonzagui. Senior goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich, senior midfielder Sam Roberts and senior defender Calvin Chipper were the Charger honorees.

2016-17 Channel League Boys Soccer All-League Selections

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Heil, SB

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Celso Lagunas, SB

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sloan Hanson SB

FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS

Name, School, Year

Brandon Garcia Santa Barbara 10

Juan Pablo Santana Santa Barbara 12

Juan Zarate Santa Barbara 12

Calvin Schipper Dos Pueblos 12

Tave Grabenheinrich Dos Pueblos 12

Sam Roberts Dos Pueblos 12

Camilo Gonzagui San Marcos 12

Avi Ghitterman San Marcos 11

Adan Flores Ventura 12

Efren Ramirez Ventura 12

Bobby Ybarra Ventura 12

Zack Godeck Buena 12

Tyler Young Buena 12

2nd TEAM SELECTIONS

Sutter Munizich Santa Barbara 12

Ben Kyle Santa Barbara 10

Guillermo Mendoza Santa Barbara 11

Owen Lambe Santa Barbara 11

Luis Alfaro Santa Barbara 12

Cristian Reyes Dos Pueblos 12

Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 12

Lucas Eilbacher Dos Pueblos 10

Jack Combs Ventura 12

Eddie Coronado Ventura 12

Eero Jormilian Ventura 12

Troy Kramer Buena 11

Tony Garcia San Marcos 11

Saul Sosa San Marcos 11

Owen Bates San Marcos 11

HONORABLE MENTION

San Marcos

Rosalio Manzo

Bryce Tomlinson

Skyler Booth

Dos Pueblos

Alex Cheng

Wyatt Babineau

Aldo Becerni

Oscar Ferreira

Santa Barbara

Heymar Hernandez

Alejandro Munoz