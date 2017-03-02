Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas, Sloan Hanson Named Channel League Soccer MVPs

Celso Lagunas and Sloan Hanson, the offensive and defensive leaders for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team, have been honored as the Players of the Year on the All-Channel League squad.
Lagunas was the goal-scoring and points leader for the unbeaten league-champion Dons (7-0-1). He scored 11 goals and had 11 assists for 33 points.
Hanson played in the center of the Santa Barbara back line and spearheaded a defense that allowed only five goals in eight league matches.
Santa Barbara’s Todd Heil was named the Coach of the Year.
The Dons placed three players on the all-league first team: sophomore forward Brandon Garcia, senior goalkeeper Juan Pablo Santana and senior midfielder Juan Zarate.
Dos Pueblos had three players chosen to the first team and two were named from San Marcos. The Royals selected were junior attacking players Avi Ghitterman and Camilo Gonzagui. Senior goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich, senior midfielder Sam Roberts and senior defender Calvin Chipper were the Charger honorees.
2016-17 Channel League Boys Soccer All-League Selections
COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Heil, SB
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Celso Lagunas, SB
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sloan Hanson SB
FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS
Name, School, Year
Brandon Garcia Santa Barbara 10
Juan Pablo Santana Santa Barbara 12
Juan Zarate Santa Barbara 12
Calvin Schipper Dos Pueblos 12
Tave Grabenheinrich Dos Pueblos 12
Sam Roberts Dos Pueblos 12
Camilo Gonzagui San Marcos 12
Avi Ghitterman San Marcos 11
Adan Flores Ventura 12
Efren Ramirez Ventura 12
Bobby Ybarra Ventura 12
Zack Godeck Buena 12
Tyler Young Buena 12
2nd TEAM SELECTIONS
Sutter Munizich Santa Barbara 12
Ben Kyle Santa Barbara 10
Guillermo Mendoza Santa Barbara 11
Owen Lambe Santa Barbara 11
Luis Alfaro Santa Barbara 12
Cristian Reyes Dos Pueblos 12
Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 12
Lucas Eilbacher Dos Pueblos 10
Jack Combs Ventura 12
Eddie Coronado Ventura 12
Eero Jormilian Ventura 12
Troy Kramer Buena 11
Tony Garcia San Marcos 11
Saul Sosa San Marcos 11
Owen Bates San Marcos 11
HONORABLE MENTION
San Marcos
Rosalio Manzo
Bryce Tomlinson
Skyler Booth
Dos Pueblos
Alex Cheng
Wyatt Babineau
Aldo Becerni
Oscar Ferreira
Santa Barbara
Heymar Hernandez
Alejandro Munoz