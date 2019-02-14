Santa Barbara’s CIF Quarterfinal Game Starts at 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

The tip-off for Santa Barbara High's CIF-SS Division 3A quarterfinal basketball against Mary Star of the Sea at J.R. Richards Gym has been moved up to 6 p.m., Thursday.

Mary Star, a Catholic school from San Pedro, comes into the game with a 22-6 record. The Stars are led by Joseph Octave, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who averages 22.6 points per game.

Santa Barbara (27-3) is the top-seeded team in the division. The Dons are coming off an emotional win at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Thursday's winner advances to the semifinals on Saturday.