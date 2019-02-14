Santa Barbara’s CIF Quarterfinal Game Starts at 6 p.m.

The tip-off for Santa Barbara High's CIF-SS Division 3A quarterfinal basketball against Mary Star of the Sea at J.R. Richards Gym has been moved up to 6 p.m., Thursday.
Mary Star, a Catholic school from San Pedro, comes into the game with a 22-6 record. The Stars are led by Joseph Octave, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who averages 22.6 points per game.
Santa Barbara (27-3) is the top-seeded team in the division. The Dons are coming off an emotional win at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
Thursday's winner advances to the semifinals on Saturday.
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >