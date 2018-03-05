Santa Barbara’s CIF Regional Soccer Opener Moved to UCSB

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High's Division 1 CIF Regional boys soccer first-round game against Fresno-Sunnyside on Tuesday will be played at UCSB's Harder Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled at San Marcos High's Warkentin Stadium.

Santa Barbara (18-1-3) is coming off a Southern Section Division 1 championship, which was won in a penalty-kick shooting after the Dons and Cathedral played to a scoreless draw through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes.

Dons senior goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped three Cathedral PKs in a row and Juan Carlos Torres, Guillermo Mendoza and Jackson Wright converted to give Santa Barbara a 3-2 victory for its seventh CIF-SS title.

Roach, who also shut out Loyola in the semifinals, has signed a letter of intent with UCSB.

The Dons will be seeking their second regional title. They won the Division 2 regional championship in 2011.

The regional is an eight-team tournament, with the teams representing the Southern, San Diego, Los Angeles and Central sections of the CIF.

Sunnyside (21-4-2) is the Central Section Division 1 champion. It defeated No. 1 seed Clovis in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Clovis North in the championship game.

The regional semifinals are Thursday at the home of the highest seeded team and the championship is Saturday.

