Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara’s CIF Regional Soccer Opener Moved to UCSB

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 5, 2018

Santa Barbara High's Division 1 CIF Regional boys soccer first-round game against Fresno-Sunnyside on Tuesday will be played at UCSB's Harder Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled at San Marcos High's Warkentin Stadium.

Santa Barbara (18-1-3) is coming off a Southern Section Division 1 championship, which was won in a penalty-kick shooting after the Dons and Cathedral played to a scoreless draw through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes.

Dons senior goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped three Cathedral PKs in a row and Juan Carlos Torres, Guillermo Mendoza and Jackson Wright converted to give Santa Barbara a 3-2 victory for its seventh CIF-SS title.

Roach, who also shut out Loyola in the semifinals, has signed a letter of intent with UCSB.

The Dons will be seeking their second regional title. They won the Division 2 regional championship in 2011.

The regional is an eight-team tournament, with the teams representing the Southern, San Diego, Los Angeles and Central sections of the CIF.

Sunnyside (21-4-2) is the Central Section Division 1 champion. It defeated No. 1 seed Clovis in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Clovis North in the championship game.

The regional semifinals are Thursday at the home of the highest seeded team and the championship is Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

