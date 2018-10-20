Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara’s CIF Volleyball Playoff Run Comes to an End

Dons fall in four sets against a potent Pasadena Poly team

Chloe Mauceri Click to view larger
Chloe Mauceri of Santa Barbara tips over Pasadena Poly blockers Zoey Mao (8) and Kate Salembier during CIF second-round playoff match. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 20, 2018 | 9:42 p.m.

The turn-around season for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team came to end on Saturday evening in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

The Dons ran into a potent Pasadena Poly squad and lost in four sets, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara’s performance in its end-of-the-season run characterized the tremendous improvement it made after winning just six matches last season. The Dons finished the year winning three straight elimination games before Saturday. They beat Santa Ynez in a Channel League third-place playoff to make CIF, knocked off La Reina in a wild-card round match and upset Coastal Canyon League champion in the first round.

“The change that the girls have made from Day 1 to now is tremendous,” said first-year coach Ariana Garner. “I wish we had more time together. With that said, I’m really pleased with the way we ended the season. Nobody in this gym would have thought we would be in the second round of playoffs, a lot of our team included.

“I’m really proud fo the way they bought in and stuck together and supported each other through these last sets and last matches.”

The Dons finish the year at 12-16. Pasadena Poly improves to 17-5 and advances to the quarterfinals.

The Panthers were strong across the net, led twins Zoey and Ella Mao. The 5-foot-10 Zoey played middle and had 12 kills and four blocks. Ella, 5-11, pounded 12 kills from the outside and made several tough digs to thwart Santa Barbara scoring chances.

Kate Salembier was the team’s kill leader with 14 and Alexis Pappachan added 12 more kills in a balanced Poly attack. Setter Lauren Kidman had 47 assists.

Poly came out strong and dominated the first set and led 13-9 in the second set. But the scrappy Dons battled back and evened the score at 14-14 on a side out by middle Emma Zuffaleto.

Annabel Caesar, Georgia Brace Click to view larger
Annabel Caesar (10) and Georgia Brace of Santa Barbara try to block a punch shot by Pasadena Poly middle Zoey Mao. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

The score went back and forth until senior Chloe Mauceri ripped a left-handed rocket for a 22-21 lead. Mauceri was playing her second match since recovering from a concussion suffered in mid-September. She led the Dons with 15 kills and had two service aces.

A Poly hitting error followed by an ace from Georgia Brace put the Dons a game point, 24-21. After Pappachan sided out for the Panthers, Talia Medel blasted a ball that couldn’t be controlled, giving Santa Barbara the win.

Garner said one of the biggest changes the players made was believing they could be successful and win. 

“During our Channel League season we really didn’t believe,” she said. “Once we beat Santa Ynez and la Reina in three we started to believe and the play followed it.”

The Dons’ scrappy play wasn’t enough cool off Poly in the fourth set.

Ella Mao went off on an eight-point service run for the Panthers and made several terrific digs in the back row, helping to open up a 14-3 lead. 

The Dons kept fighting, but the lead was too much to overcome.

Zuffelato finished second on the team with nine kills, Brace had six and two aces and Annabel Caesar chipped in three kills. Setter Ellie Chenoweth handed out 35 assists and had two blocks and libero Hayden Randolph picked up 23 digs and served an ace.

