Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Foundation Selling Ownership of Classical Radio Station KDB

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 29, 2013 | 7:54 p.m.

KDB 93.7 FM in Santa Barbara is seeking a new owner to maintain the radio station’s classical music format and commitment to local arts.

So far, three strong bites from unnamed entities fitting that description have reached out to the Santa Barbara Foundation, which is working to relinquish ownership of the city’s oldest radio station after backing the channel through years of financial hardship and losses.

Foundation CEO Ron Gallo said while helping operate KDB the past decade has been an “absolute honor,” the job was not one the nonprofit considered in line with its overall task of providing grants to other nonprofits.

“Our first choice would be for some entity or group or individual to acquire it as is,” Gallo said, noting that the price tag would be cheaper that way than if the foundation is forced to sell the station to someone who doesn’t want to keep the classical format and local arts-infused flavor. “We hope it doesn’t come to that. The whole world of FM radio has changed so much with the explosion of other platforms. It wasn’t really a part of our core mission to run a radio station.”

The decision to shop around for a new owner came in September, when foundation board members voted unanimously to sell the struggling 87-year-old station, hopefully by the end of the year or early in 2014.

Making the station financially self-sufficient was the goal of a three-year strategic plan put in place in 2010 when KDB General Manager Tim Owens came aboard.

KDB ditched the pre-recorded model and hired some on-air personalities and a reporter to produce local arts features, as well as a general amp in advertising and donor efforts.

The station operated last year on a $900,000 budget, bringing in $435,000 in advertising and another $350,000 or so in donations, Gallo said, noting that the foundation has subsidized KDB close to $350,000 over the past four years.

Although advertising revenue and donations have gradually grown the last two years, the boost wasn’t enough to keep the station from running in the red by $80,000 in 2012, according to Owens.

Gallo and Owens said they’re pleased to see there’s interest in buying KDB, which the foundation purchased in 2003 through a donation.

Owens added that a growing number of donors — just five in 2009 to more than 700 in 2012 — also show the community’s commitment to arts, where the average donation in 2012 (without factoring in larger donations) was $96.

“That’s very reassuring,” Owens said. “There’s some good news in this. There is a donor base that is interested in this radio station.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 