Santa Barbara’s Clean Fielding, Aggressive Base Running Leads to 9-5 Win Over San Marcos

Santa Barbara High was clean in the field. San Marcos was not.

That proved to a big difference in Tuesday’s 9-5 baseball win by the Dons at Eddie Mathews Field, which clinched a tie for the Channel League title. They are 10-2 (14-7-1 overall) and hold a three-game lead with three to play.

Santa Barbara capitalized on San Marcos miscues to open up a 5-1 lead for starter Bryce Warrecker after three innings.

The Royals got three back in the fourth before the Dons added a single run in the bottom of the fourth and tallied three in the fifth to stretch their advantage to 9-4.

Anthony Firestone had two hits and scored two runs, and Warrecker, Frankie Gamberdella and Jackson Hamilton pounded doubles.

Santa Barbara’s relentless running game added four more stolen bases, raising its season total to 91.

"It’s fun to do," coach Steve Schuck said. "The kids love it. I told them coming in, ‘We’re going to steal bags, we’re going to play aggressive defense and we’re not going to bunt.’ And we do it. We hit the ball. We live and die hitting the ball hard and we’ll live and die stealing bags. We’ll get picked off, but so what... be aggressive that’s all I care about.

"We have 91 bags on the year and we’re going to keep going."

Warrecker said everybody is stealing bases."We just keep going. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense to play catch and gets our team fired up and gets us some runs."

The running game contributed to the first run. In the first, Firestone stole second after being hit by a pitch. San Marcos pitcher Jack Winterbauer had Firestone picked off at second but as Firestone ran to third the throw got away, allowing him score and tie the game at 1-1.

"It puts pressure on the defense to come up with plays and we knew that," San Marcos coach Jacob Pepper said of Santa Barbara's aggressive base running. "We prepared from what they did last time and I thought responded early. We had two shots to get Firestone out and somehow he got to third and was safe and we threw the ball away."

In the second, an error at shortstop on Jordan Harris’ grounder allowed Gamberdella and Moses Dokes to score for a 3-1 lead.

Firestone led off the third with a single and advanced to second on a balk. Nick Dallow drew a walk and Warrecker laced a ground-rule double down the right-field line to drive in Firestone. Dallow had to return to third but ended up scoring on a wild pitch for a 5-1 advantage.

San Marcos battled back in the top of the fourth as it loaded the bases on a Winterbauer single, a walk to Isaac Villarreal and a bunt single by Dominick Roderick. Warrecker induced a pop out for the first out before Henry Manfredonia ripped a single to right field to bring in Winterbauer and Villarreal. After a sacrifice by Josh Swanson, Roderick scored on a wild pitch to cut the Dons’ lead to 5-4.

Manfredonia was playing after his father passed away earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. The sophomore went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

"That came into play a little bit," Pepper said. "(Henry) stepped up the best he could. He got a couple of hits. There’s not much you can say in that situation. The kid is a sophomore and is asked to fill a big role in our program. He’s such a great kid."

The Dons took a two-run lead in the fourth when Hamilton singled, stole second and scored on a one-out single by Nick Oakley.

Warrecker retired the Royals in order in the fifth, and his teammates supplied added support in the bottom of the inning with three more runs. Owen Keithley, pinch running for Warrecker, who was hit by a pitch, went to third on a Gamberdella double to right and scored on a wild pitch. Hamilton doubled to left to drive in Gamberdella and scored the ninth run on a throwing error.

Warrecker thanked his teammates for picking him up.

"I definitely could have done better," he said. "The team really picked me up and kept me going throughout every inning whether I did good or bad. They did great on defense today. I thought I could have picked them up a little more on the mound, but it's good have them behind me.

"They help me so much. I’m just trying to throw strikes, get (San Marcos) to put the ball in play and my defense is going to do the rest. It’s good."

Said Schuck of Warrecker's performance: "Bryce didn’t have his best stufff. His last two maybe three outings before he was money. As a pitcher, how many times are you going to go out there with your best stuff?

"You got to figure out, ‘How am I going to get through this? How am I going to cheat through it and get it done?’ He gave up a couple of hits, let his defense play, but the best thing was no walks. When you start throwing walks then things get sideways. He commanded the zone, his velo was down a little bit and he did great job. He battled, he competed."

Winterbauer also battled for the Royals. He struck out six but was hurt by the mistakes in the field. He also had three hits, including a double, a run scored and a RBI.

The two teams meet again on Thursday at San Marcos.

NOTES: The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by 96-year-old Roke Fukumura, a 1941 graduate of Santa Barbara High. He played baseball and ran track for the Dons, running a school-record 5.7 seconds in the 50-yard dash at the Russell Cup in Carpinteria.

Roke played shortstop for the Dons under coach Sterling "Skip" Wyman and was part of a CIF championship team in 1941.

Shortly after graduating, Roke and his family, like many Japanese-Americans, were relocated to an Internment Camp for the remainder of World War II. He returned to Santa Barbara where he has lived and worked in the produce industry for over five decades.

He still works five days a week at Tri County Produce.