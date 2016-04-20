Santa Barbara’s David Bregante Named State Coach of Year

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High's David Bregante was named the Cal-Hi Sports State Basketball Coach of the Year in Division 3.

Bregante led the Dons to a 32-2 record and the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, the program's first title since 1991. The won-loss record is the best in school history.

In his five seasons as coach, Santa Barbara is 120-29. The Dons have won at least 20 games in four straight seasons.

Bregante is the Santa Barbara area's first state coach of the year in boys basketball since Maury Halleck of San Marcos won the award in 1981.

