Santa Barbara’s Defense Smothers Newbury Park in Holiday Classic Semifinals, 75-36

Boys Basketball

Jasper Johnson with the spectacular dunk. Dons play in the championship game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic tomorrow night at 7:30 against Corona Del Mar. @pollonpreps @latsondheimer @NoozhawkSports @TheGaragePod @805Bball @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/JND5geO3nV — SBHS Dons Basketball (@SBHSDonsHoops) December 29, 2018

The defense took center stage for Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team in the semifinals of its Holiday Classic on Friday night.

The Dons shut down Newbury Park and its slick guard Matt Solomon, blowing past the Panthers 75-36 at J.R. Richards Gym.

They’ll face Corona del Mar in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Corona del Mar beat Mira Costa in the other semifinal game, 57-45.

Stephen Davis, Jackson Hamilton, Jasper Johnson and Aiden Douglas rotated at denying Solomon from driving to the basket. He was held to 11 points.

“Our defense was special,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said. “They have one of the better players in Southern California. We had a game plan, the kids carried it out to a ‘T’ and we played outstanding defense.

“We felt if we could get him stopped, we could win this game.”

The Dons’ tough defense made it a tough night for the No. 8-ranked team in Division 3AA of the CIF-Southern Section. The Panthers were outscored 26-11 in the first quarter and trailed 41-20 at halftime. They scored just 16 points in the second half.

Hamilton led the Division 3A No. 6-ranked Dons with 20 points. He scored on drives, offensive rebounds, jumpers and free throws — he was 6 for 6 from the line.

Bryce Warrecker had his way inside and scored 19 points, Jackson Gonzales and Ryan Murphy had nine and eight points, respectively, off the bench and Jasper Johnson tallied seven.

Hamilton got the Dons rolling early, making back-to-back layups for a 12-4 lead.

Johnson followed with a spectacular seven-point run. He first made a driving lay-up, extending the ball high above his head and banking it off the glass while being fouled. He then stole the ball at mid-court and took it in for a monster dunk. He landed on his back but got right back up and made another steal for a layup.

Davis and Hamilton combined for three free throws to complete a 10-0 Santa Barbara run.

Dons make it tough for Newbury Park ‘s Matt Solomon. pic.twitter.com/Ykyx8IuWif — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) December 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the Dons’ defense kept Solomon in check and took the Panthers out of sync.

“They’re a very good team. We just played really well,” Bregante said. “I was really pleased with the kids. We met the challenge.”

The Dons have had a different player leading them each night in the tournament.

“We got a lot of weapons,” Bregante said. “We got guys who can win games, guys sitting on the bench who are pretty darned good.”

Gonzales buried a three-pointer and made a spinning layup to highlight a 10-2 run to end the second quarter.

In the third, Hamilton scored six points during an 11-2 run for a 57-27 lead.

Saturday’s final against Corona del Mar will feature one of the best wide receivers in the country. John Humphreys, a 6-5 junior for the Sea Kings, caught 103 passes for 1,783 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season. He’s being recruited by several big-time college football programs.

“They’re physical, fundamentally sound, a good defensive team,” Bregante said of CdM. “It will be a challenge.”

Burroughs 63, Carpinteria 58

The three-point shooting of Burroughs was too much for Carpinteria in the consolation-round game at the Holiday Classic.

Burroughs made 15 three-pointers for the game, with nine coming in the first half.

"In all my years coaching and playing, I've never had a team hit that many three pointers against," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "I'm really proud of my guys. We haven't been playing well until today and it would have been easy to mail it in with a team raining threes on us, but they showed their real character today.

'Burroughs is a school five times our size and we were a few bounces going the other way from beating them."

Noah Nuno led Carpinteria with 21 points and Ian Reed had 10 to go with a strong defensive effort, said Adam.



