Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 28 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara’s Defense Smothers Newbury Park in Holiday Classic Semifinals, 75-36

Dons will play Corona del Mar in the championship game

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2018 | 11:01 p.m.

The defense took center stage for Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team in the semifinals of its Holiday Classic on Friday night.

The Dons shut down Newbury Park and its slick guard Matt Solomon, blowing past the Panthers 75-36 at J.R. Richards Gym.

They’ll face Corona del Mar in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Corona del Mar beat Mira Costa in the other semifinal game, 57-45.

Stephen Davis, Jackson Hamilton, Jasper Johnson and Aiden Douglas rotated at denying Solomon from driving to the basket. He was held to 11 points.

“Our defense was special,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said. “They have one of the better players in Southern California. We had a game plan, the kids carried it out to a ‘T’ and we played outstanding defense. 

“We felt if we could get him stopped, we could win this game.”

The Dons’ tough defense made it a tough night for the No. 8-ranked team in Division 3AA of the CIF-Southern Section. The Panthers were outscored 26-11 in the first quarter and trailed 41-20 at halftime.  They scored just 16 points in the second half.

Hamilton led the Division 3A No. 6-ranked Dons with 20 points. He scored on drives, offensive rebounds, jumpers and free throws — he was 6 for 6 from the line.

Bryce Warrecker had his way inside and scored 19 points, Jackson Gonzales and Ryan Murphy had nine and eight points, respectively, off the bench and Jasper Johnson tallied seven.

Hamilton got the Dons rolling early, making back-to-back layups for a 12-4 lead. 

Johnson followed with a spectacular seven-point run. He first made a driving lay-up, extending the ball high above his head and banking it off the glass while being fouled. He then stole the ball at mid-court and took it in for a monster dunk. He landed on his back but got right back up and made another steal for a layup.

Davis and Hamilton combined for three free throws to complete a 10-0 Santa Barbara run.

Meanwhile, the Dons’ defense kept Solomon in check and took the Panthers out of sync.

“They’re a very good team. We just played really well,” Bregante said. “I was really pleased with the kids. We met the challenge.”

The Dons have had a different player leading them each night in the tournament.

“We got a lot of weapons,” Bregante said. “We got guys who can win games, guys sitting on the bench who are pretty darned good.”

Gonzales buried a three-pointer and made a spinning layup to highlight a 10-2 run to end the second quarter.

In the third, Hamilton scored six points during an 11-2 run for a 57-27 lead.

Saturday’s final against Corona del Mar will feature one of the best wide receivers in the country. John Humphreys, a 6-5 junior for the Sea Kings, caught 103 passes for 1,783 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season. He’s being recruited by several big-time college football programs.

“They’re physical, fundamentally sound, a good defensive team,” Bregante said of CdM. “It will be a challenge.”

Burroughs 63, Carpinteria 58

The three-point shooting of Burroughs was too much for Carpinteria in the consolation-round game at the Holiday Classic.

Burroughs made 15 three-pointers for the game, with nine coming in the first half.

"In all my years coaching and playing, I've never had a team hit that many three pointers against," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "I'm really proud of my guys. We haven't been playing well until today and it would have been easy to mail it in with a team raining threes on us, but they showed their real character today.

'Burroughs is a school five times our size and we were a few bounces going the other way from beating them."

Noah Nuno led Carpinteria with 21 points and Ian Reed had 10 to go with a strong defensive effort, said Adam. 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 