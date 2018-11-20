Santa Barbara’s Defense Smothers Pioneer Valley

Boys Basketball

A strong defensive effort spurred the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team to a 66-28 non-league win at Pioneer Valley on Tuesday night.

"Our defense was very good and our rebounding was good, which allowed us to get a lead and allowed us to get everyone in the game," Santa Barbara assistant Joe Bregante said. "We had 10 players score."

Jackson Hamilton led the Dons with 14 points, Bryce Warrecker had 13 points and Ryan Murphy scored 11 points.

Will Rottman contributed seven points and "did a good job defensively and on the boards," said Bregante.

Santa Barbara (2-0) makes its home debut on Monday, Nov. 26 against Righetti.

