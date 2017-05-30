Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Desalination Plant Delivers First Potable Water to Distribution System

The facility is still in its start-up phase, and will provide more than 3,000 acre-feet of water per year to city customers

Santa Barbara’s desalination plant started producing potable water that was placed into the distribution system to city customers, the city announced Tuesday. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s desalination plant started producing potable water that was placed into the distribution system to city customers, the city announced Tuesday.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 30, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

Some of the water Santa Barbarans are receiving in their homes now comes from the ocean.

On Tuesday, the city announced that water from its revamped desalination plant has entered the distribution system and is going out to customers.

"Initially, desalinated water production will be intermittent until the start-up and testing phase is completed," the city said in a statement.

Once the final green light is given, the East Yanonali Street facility will produce 3 million gallons of potable water a day, covering 30 percent of Santa Barbara's needs and adding a significant new source to its water portfolio.

The Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant was originally constructed in response to a water crisis in the late 1980s, but only operated for a few months in 1992 after plentiful rain rendered it unnecessary. 

In response to the recent record drought, the City Council decided in 2015 to reactivate the facility, the costs for which hover around $70 million. It has the potential to be expanded and produce more than double the planned 3,125 acre-feet a year.

An acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land at about a foot deep. A typical household uses around half of an acre-foot in a year.

Expanding the facility would be more likely if other communities like Montecito come to an agreement with the city to purchase some of the water.

The Santa Barbara desalination plant uses reverse osmosis membranes. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara desalination plant uses reverse osmosis membranes.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)

The plant converts seawater to potable water by filtering out solid matter, using reverse osmosis membranes and water treatment to bring the water to the same quality as the rest of the water in Santa Barbara's distribution system. The city says it has a special brine discharge system to minimize the facility's impact on the environment.

Santa Barbara's desalinated water meets or exceeds state and federal drinking water regulations and is also a softer water source than surface and groundwater supplies, according to city staff. 

"Soft water contains lower levels of naturally occurring calcium and magnesium, meaning it could eliminate or reduce the need for water softeners, and may require people to adjust their private water conditioning system settings," staff said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara’s desalination plant was reactivated and just started producing potable water for city customers. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s desalination plant was reactivated and just started producing potable water for city customers.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 