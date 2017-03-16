Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti, Janelle Knight Win Two Events Against Ventura

Track & Field

Thrower Devon Cetti and sprinter Janelle Knight scored double wins for Santa Barbara High in a Channel League track & field meet at Ventura on Thursday.

Cetti threw 49-6 in the boys shot put and 130-1 in a 1-2 finish with Jared Fitton in the discus (109-0).

Kiasa Salgado (40.67) and Gilbert Regalado (42.93) finished 1-2 for the Dons in the 300 hurdles. Regalado got a second place in the high jump (5-2) and 100 hurdles (18.34).

"Gilbert is a sophomore with a huge upside. We ask a lot of him and he keeps coming through." said coach Olivia Perdices.

On the girls side, Knight won the 100m and 200m (12.84 and 26.97) and was third in the long jump (14-8.5).

Cassandra Gordon (4-8) and Andrea Gonzalez (4-6) finished 1-2 in the high jump.

"Janelle has had a great start to the season and we're hoping to keep building on that," Perdices said. "It's really nice to have Cassandra back out. The two of them can do a lot of different things and should come together with some younger girls to really help us in the relays"

The team scores saw the Bulldogs taking the girls meet 85-40 and the boys meet 98-29.

Santa Barbara is at Dos Pueblos on Thursday, March 23.

