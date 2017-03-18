Track & Field
Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti Throw PR in Shot Put
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2017 | 5:08 p.m.
Santa Barbara High's Devon Cetti set a personal best in the shot and placed second in the discus at the Royal Track Classic at San Marcos on Saturday.
Cetti threw 50-8 to win the shot put. His discus throw was 133-7.
"Devon missed a couple of meets early in the season while we were being conservative with a back injury," said coach Olivia Perdices. "He's finding his form and his confidence as we come up on some big meets the next few weeks."
The next invitational is the Easter Relays at SBCC on Saturday.
