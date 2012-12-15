Santa Barbara’s Eastside Shines for Milpas Holiday Parade

Led by Grand Marshal Salud Carbajal, 59th annual parade wows crowd with marching bands, fire trucks and Santa Claus

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the Milpas Holiday Parade.]

Santa, sunshine, smiles and more were in abundance on Santa Barbara’s Eastside during Saturday’s 59th annual Milpas Holiday Parade.

The procession, which was led by Santa Barbara County 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal as grand marshal, began at Canon Perdido and traveled down Milpas Street to Mason Street.

As predicted, sunny skies made for a perfect day for the parade, which was sponsored by the Milpas Community Association.

City and community leaders, school marching bands and local clubs all participated in the procession. Among dignitaries riding in the parade were Mayor Helene Schneider and several members of the City Council; Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; and Sheriff Bill Brown.

Santa rode on a Santa Barbara City Fire Department ladder truck.

Shortly before the parade began, Carbajal awarded a prize to San Marcos High School sophomore Stevie O’Connor, who won this year’s parade logo contest for the Milpas Community Association.

The parade was followed by a classic car show, with live music and a toy drive.

